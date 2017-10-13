Foodie Finds-The Diplomat Luncheonette

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

The Diplomat Luncheonette is turning heads as a newcomer in the realm of sandwich restaurants. The Diplomat is situated within downtown Savannah, off Drayton street between Liberty and Oglethorpe streets.

For Armstrong students that have lived in Savannah for a lengthy duration of time, the location of the Diplomat is directly next to the infamous Pinkie Master’s Bar, now known as The Original.

The Diplomat’s website gives the rundown of their restaurant as a self-described “modern luncheonette serving delicious sandwiches and mixed vegetables for carnivores, herbivores and moderates alike.”

Hype engulfed The Diplomat once it was established that they had barely opened before Hurricane Irma hit, and stayed open during the storm itself.

After life fell back into its normal routine, I was finally able to experience The Diplomat for myself. As my roommate and I walked into the restaurant, the warm atmosphere and punk music was immediately welcoming. The restaurant featured a walk-up counter, a menu board on the left, as well as paper menus for take-out and delivery.

The menu listed an array of sandwiches on house-baked bread, fresh salads and mixed veggie dishes. We ordered the signature sandwich “The Diplomat” which consisted of a french dip with melted cheddar stuffed between two slices of dutch-crunch bread. We also opted to get a side of air-fried sweet potato wedges, topped with sliced almonds and drizzled with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.

The meal lived up to the hype. The bread was a good mix of crunchy on the outside and soft in the inside, while the french dip was tender and juicy. The one suggestion I would make regarding “The Diplomat” would be to add more cheddar. I enjoyed the sweet potatoes, though the other member of my party would not order them again, as merely a matter of preference.

Other menu favorites include the “California King,” “The Beet Banh Mi” and “The Champ” sandwiches. The drinks offered are Mexican Coke, Topo Chico mineral water, bottles of Jarritos soda, and the customary coffee and tea.

Overall, The Diplomat doesn’t disappoint. While the space itself is cozy and only features wooden bar areas for seating, it makes the most of it using the loft space above for additional storage. It would be nice to have more seating, but the clientele seems to be more of a wandering type opting for take-out or delivery, leaving the point almost moot.

The Diplomat Luncheonette is located at 314 Drayton St. and is open during the day Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for late night customers – Thursday through Sunday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit their website at http://www.diplomatluncheonette.com.