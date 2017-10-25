Georgia Southern and Head Coach Tyson Summers Part Ways

Ethan Smith, Staff Writer

Following a 55-20 loss to winless UMASS, Georgia Southern and Head Coach Tyson Summers parted ways on Sunday. The Eagles currently have an 0-6 overall record, with three Sun Belt Conference losses. Summers had a 5-13 record as Head Coach.

With GSU being such a reputable program, an 0-6 record and the quality of play on the field became unbearable. Summers never got going as head coach and never found success, which led to the fanbase and players to turn on him very quickly.

GSU still has six games remaining on the schedule, meaning if they win out, they can qualify for a ‘bowl’ game. The Eagles will be led by interim assistant head coach Chad Lunsford for the remainder of the season. Lunsford is currently in his fifth season with the Eagles, so he knows the winning mentality that the Eagles want to have for the remainder of the season.

Lunsford main issue as interim head coach will be giving his players a purpose and a reason to play hard for the remainder of the season. With six games remaining, winning half of those could give the players returning next season a bit of an edge to be ready for the next season. Lunsford will make his interim debut this Saturday as the Eagles face Troy on the road.

The Tyson Summers era is over, so what is next for the Eagles as this disappointing 2017 season rolls on? We’ll see in the coming weeks.