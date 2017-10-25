Georgia Southern Throttled by UMASS

Ethan Smith, Staff Writer

Once again, Georgia Southern showed no signs of life from the beginning of the game to the end, resulting in another loss. With the defense weak and the offense even weaker, freshman quarterback Shai Werts was even benched for junior quarterback Kado Brown.

UMASS was on fire from the get-go, dropping 28 points in the first quarter on GSU. UMASS outscored GSU 48-17 in the first half, and with very few scoring in an uneventful second half, the final score ended up 55-20.

Even with the lack of offense, Brown threw for 148 yards, even though he only completed four passes on nine attempts. Brown was the star of the offense in basically every aspect, as he would add 53 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns. Junior running-back Wesley Fields added another 62 rushing yards. Sophomore K Tyler Bass made two field goals and two extra points, as well.

Junior quarterback Ross Comis threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while his backup, Junior quarterback Andrew Ford added another 157 yards and one touchdown through the air. Sophomore running-back Bilal Alley and junior running back Marquis Young would each rush for over 100 yards, with Alley having three touchdowns and Young adding another. Four different receivers had touchdowns, and UMASS was clean on offense as they did not turn the ball over once.

This was a battle between two teams who were looking for a first win, but it sure didn’t look like GSU looked sluggish, as if they had no purpose to play. UMASS actually looked like a team that wanted their first win, and they played like it. With GSU having such a great history, concern is rampant throughout the team and the fanbase. With this loss basically making a bowl appearance impossible, many in the program have no idea what the direction of the team is.

GSU looks for win number one again on Oct. 28 @ Troy. Two home games remain on the schedule, with Georgia State on Nov. 4 and South Alabama on Nov. 18.

