Halloween is Here Again!

When you see all the pumpkin spice ads appearing, stores putting up decorations with spider webs and witch’s brooms, Hocus Pocus showing up on your TV guide, or radio stations playing Michael Jackson’s Thriller more often than usual, Halloween is probably approaching! The holiday favored by candy-lovers everywhere is swiftly approaching and Armstrong has plenty of events coming up for students to enjoy.

Housing and Residence Life will be presenting its annual Haunted Trail on Oct. 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. This year it will be at the Pirate Athletic Center next to the Rec Center instead of the woods behind Windward Commons, where many frightened screams could be heard last year. It will be open for all students, faculty, staff and their families to attend. With the event being held indoors this year, the attraction can be expanded with more opportunities for students to get scared.

The Housing Staff is expecting a big turnout. “I think we had over 300 people attend last year,” said Windward Commons RA Brittany Ortiz.

Windward Commons RA Brianna Davis assured, “The theme for this year’s Haunted Trail is IT, but we’ll have more there than just clowns.”

There is no entry fee to get in but Housing requests that you bring a $1 donation to go towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

HOLA, CUB, and SGA are joining together to host HOLAween and Escape Room Adventure on Oct. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. They will be having their annual costume party in the Ogeechee Theatre lobby along with different escape rooms for students to go to spread out amongst the Student Union Ballrooms. Those attending the costume party can enter a contest to win a prize for the best costume.

According to Assistant Director of Multicultural Affairs and HOLA Lucero Aradillas, “All of our spots are filled! CUB is sponsoring three distinct escape rooms that are occurring almost at the same time. The themes are Halloween and Magic.”

Since all the spots are filled, walk-ins will not be accepted unless someone does not show up for their scheduled time. However, students are encouraged to attend the Halloween party whenever they want.

Aradillas added, “The annual HOLAween party will feature music, decorations, refreshments, and a costume competition. The party will go on from 6-10 p.m., just like the escape rooms, so people can come in and out of the party as they see fit.”

Student IDs will be required at the sign-in table for the escape rooms.

On Oct. 28, the Armstrong Youth Orchestra will be presenting a Halloween Concert in the Fine Arts Auditorium from 1 to 2 p.m. The Armstrong Youth Orchestra is composed of students from the elementary grade levels to college. It offers music students a chance to play in a well-established orchestra while still developing their skills. They will be playing select Halloween favorites and tickets can be purchased from the Fine Arts Box Office.

From Oct. 26-29 the Armstrong Masquers will be presenting the comedy “Blithe Spirit” by Noël Coward in the Jenkins Hall Main Stage Theatre. The play is about a 1940s British author named Charles Condomine who does research for his next book by having a bizarre medium perform a séance in his home much to the humor of his wife and family friends. However, Charles’s mirth is soon dispelled when he is the only one who starts seeing his late wife Elvira appear in his house. Tickets for the shows can be purchased from the Fine Arts Box Office.

There also Halloween events happening all over Savannah over the weekend.

Fleet Feet Sports of Savannah is having a Halloween Fun Run on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The event is free and will be at Fleet Feet Sports on Waters Avenue.

The Tybee Post Theater and Graveface will be having the Graveface Fright Film Festival on Oct. 28. It will be an all-day event showing movies such as Deadtime Stories, Creepshow, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. Pre-sale tickets are $20 and $25 the day of and will be at the Tybee Post Theater.