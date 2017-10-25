Whats new?

What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

Posted on October 25, 2017 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

This Halloween I’m going to be a popcorn!

Tatyanna Andrews

Junior, Early Childhood Education

 

 

 

 

I’m going to be a dalmatian in a couple’s costume with my boyfriend.

Sara Dietrich

Sophomore, Communications, Sciences and Disorders

 

 

 

 

campus voice 3 (3)I’m going to be a cop!

Ashton Crosby

Junior, Communication and Sciences

 

 

 

 

campus voice 4I am going to be a mermaid!

Makenzie Bunton

Junior, Radiological Sciences Program

 

 

 

 

 

campus voice 5I’m probably going to be Steve Irwin and my girlfriend is going to be a cheetah or something.

Hunter Lord

Sophomore, Civil Engineering

