What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

This Halloween I’m going to be a popcorn!

Tatyanna Andrews

Junior, Early Childhood Education

I’m going to be a dalmatian in a couple’s costume with my boyfriend.

Sara Dietrich

Sophomore, Communications, Sciences and Disorders

I’m going to be a cop!

Ashton Crosby

Junior, Communication and Sciences

I am going to be a mermaid!

Makenzie Bunton

Junior, Radiological Sciences Program

I’m probably going to be Steve Irwin and my girlfriend is going to be a cheetah or something.

Hunter Lord

Sophomore, Civil Engineering