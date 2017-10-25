What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
This Halloween I’m going to be a popcorn!
Tatyanna Andrews
Junior, Early Childhood Education
I’m going to be a dalmatian in a couple’s costume with my boyfriend.
Sara Dietrich
Sophomore, Communications, Sciences and Disorders
I’m going to be a cop!
Ashton Crosby
Junior, Communication and Sciences
I am going to be a mermaid!
Makenzie Bunton
Junior, Radiological Sciences Program
I’m probably going to be Steve Irwin and my girlfriend is going to be a cheetah or something.
Hunter Lord
Sophomore, Civil Engineering
