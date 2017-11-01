GSU “losses” to TROY in driving rain?

Ethan Smith, Staff Writer

The Eagles lost their first game without former head coach Tyson Summers on Saturday in a game riddled with rain at Troy University. The win moved the Eagles to 0-7 and their fourth Sun Belt Conference loss, while the Troy Trojans became ‘bowl’ eligible and moved to 6-2. This game had a lot of meaning for the Eagles, mainly because their last victory was against Troy 28-24 last season. With the Trojans on a hot streak though, it didn’t change much about the outcome that GSU has become so common with this year.

Quarterbacks Shai Werts and Kado Brown both played, but neither managed play a productive offense, both only scoring a combined 82 yards through the air. Running back Wesley Fields once again starred in an otherwise quiet offense, rushing for 83 yards and one touchdown. GSU ran for 227 yards as a team, but, as a triple option offense, performed below expectations. Troy was lights out on offense in both aspects, with Quarterback Brandon Silvers throwing for 102 yards and a touchdown. Running-back Josh Anderson carried 15 times for 96 yards and a touchdown while his running-back partner Jamarius Henderson added another 77 yards rushing and another touchdown.

For the weather being as bad as it is was, there was only one turnover between the teams, which was an interception for Troy’s Tron Folsom. Troy dominated the first half outscoring the Eagles 28-10, while also outscoring the Eagles in an uneventful second half of 10-6. This loss basically solidified the fact that the Eagles are not be participating in a ‘bowl’ game this year. The rest of this season will ultimately be to find confidence going into next season, and with five games left on the schedule, that is very possible.

GSU returns to Paulson Stadium to take on their bitter rivals from the “North,” Georgia State. Both teams know that records mean nothing when they play, so expect a chippy but interesting game on Nov. 4.

