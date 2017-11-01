Since registration just opened, what classes are you most excited to take next semester?

I am most excited to take the Mother Baby class.

Latonya Sallywhite

Junior, Nursing

I’m excited to take Composition II and my Chemistry Lab.

Gerald Lee

Freshman, Chemistry

I am excited for economics!

Karen Morales

Freshman, Business Economics.

The classes I’m excited to take next semester are Composition II and both of my labs.

Nadashia Bacon

Freshman, Nursing

I’m probably most excited for my advanced research class, it’s all about psychology.

Liz Kersey

Senior, Psychology