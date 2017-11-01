Whats new?

Since registration just opened, what classes are you most excited to take next semester?

Posted on November 1, 2017

Campus Voices 1I am most excited to take the Mother Baby class.

Latonya Sallywhite

Junior, Nursing

 

 

 

 

 

Campus Voices 2I’m excited to take Composition II and my Chemistry Lab.

Gerald Lee

Freshman, Chemistry

 

 

 

 

 

Campus Voices 3I am excited for economics!

Karen Morales

Freshman, Business Economics.

 

 

 

 

 

Campus Voices 4The classes I’m excited to take next semester are Composition II and both of my labs.

Nadashia Bacon

Freshman, Nursing

 

 

 

 

Campus Voices 5I’m probably most excited for my advanced research class, it’s all about psychology.

Liz Kersey

Senior, Psychology

