How has the time change affected your everyday life?

Posted on November 8, 2017

How has the time change affected your everyday life?

 

Campus voice 1I’m waking up way earlier than I need to.

Michaela Templeton

Sophomore, Rehabilitation Therapy

 

 

 

 

 

campus voice 2I feel like I’m getting a lot more sleep than I was, but I also feel like I’m not getting enough done in the day.

Kayla Wilharm

Junior, Child and Family Studies

 

 

 

 

campus voice 3It hasn’t really, I just wake up randomly in the middle of the night.

Ali Wells

Senior, Professional Communications

 

 

 

 

campus voice 4I’m a lot more tired, and I freak out in the morning because I think I’m late and it’s really bright.

Brandy Hall

Sophomore, Secondary Education

 

 

 

 

campus voice 5It made it better. I sleep in a little later, I get up feeling a little more refreshed and I can be more focused on my school work.

Jordan Fleming

Freshman, Rehabilitation Science

