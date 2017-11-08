How has the time change affected your everyday life?
How has the time change affected your everyday life?
I’m waking up way earlier than I need to.
Michaela Templeton
Sophomore, Rehabilitation Therapy
I feel like I’m getting a lot more sleep than I was, but I also feel like I’m not getting enough done in the day.
Kayla Wilharm
Junior, Child and Family Studies
It hasn’t really, I just wake up randomly in the middle of the night.
Ali Wells
Senior, Professional Communications
I’m a lot more tired, and I freak out in the morning because I think I’m late and it’s really bright.
Brandy Hall
Sophomore, Secondary Education
It made it better. I sleep in a little later, I get up feeling a little more refreshed and I can be more focused on my school work.
Jordan Fleming
Freshman, Rehabilitation Science
