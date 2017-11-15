It’s the Season for Giving

Charity Williams, Web Editor

In tune with the holiday spirit, the Student Government Association (SGA) will be collecting donations of unwrapped, new toys. If you are thinking about donating for the holiday season, then now is the time.

This donation is for Toys for Tots, which is a nonprofit organization ran by the United States Marine Corps. The nonprofit organization collects toys to give to economically disadvantaged children for Christmas. Toys for Tots has set up a small campaign on campus to aid the larger campaign that is happening for the Low Country.

The Toys for Tots Campaign began at Armstrong on Monday, Oct. 9 and will continue through Thursday, Dec. 7, which is right on time for Christmas. Several boxes, which are called drop points, are located around the campus in buildings such as the Student Union, the Learning Commons and academic buildings like University Hall.

“We have several drop points. There is one in every building,” says Daniela Camacaro, Treasurer of SGA.

The drop points located around campus are to be used to collect the toy donations from participating Armstrong students. Donations for Toys for Tots will be given out to families in need located from Beaufort, S.C. to Jacksonville, Fla.

For the Armstrong campus, David Woods, SGA Vice President of Alumni and Veteran Affairs, is helping by co-sponsoring the Toys for Tots campaign.

“The campaign on campus is part of the greater Toys for Tots Savannah,” says Woods, in referring to this particular campaign at the school, “Our goal is one percent of that of the larger campaign. That’s 500 toys from Armstrong.”

Although the toy donations are for kids of all ages, the intended group that are to benefit from the toys donations of participating Armstrong students are families in need.

“It’s for kids that are not so fortunate,” says Camacaro.

Many families that were affected by Hurricane Irma are still rebuilding from its devastating effects, and donating a toy or two could be a big help to families who are tight on cash this season.

If you aren’t sure whether you want to participate in this year’s campaign, remember the importance of what you can accomplish by donating toys to kids.

“This is a way as a campus to give back to the community to give kids a good Christmas,” says Woods.

Woods also gives students who might be on the fence another reason to donate, “Kids love having toys. Holidays are a special time of year for kids. We have an opportunity. We can be the difference.”

Campaigns like Toys for Tots are held on campus for students to recognize the importance of giving back at a time of the year when giving back is the reason for the season.