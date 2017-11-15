What Thanksgiving dish are you most looking forward to?

Literally everything, I will eat it all.

Mitchel McDuffie

Photography Editor

It doesn’t matter what it is. Definitely not cranberry out of a can. I just need enough food to fill the void inside of me.

Lila Miller

Arts and Entertainment Editor

Cranberry sauce and noodles.

Ethan Smith

Advertising Manager

Anything that I can pour gravy on, I’m not too picky.

Isabelle Kovacs

News Editor

I like fried turkey with gravy.

Stanton Dobson

Copy Editor