What Thanksgiving dish are you most looking forward to?
Literally everything, I will eat it all.
Mitchel McDuffie
Photography Editor
It doesn’t matter what it is. Definitely not cranberry out of a can. I just need enough food to fill the void inside of me.
Lila Miller
Arts and Entertainment Editor
Cranberry sauce and noodles.
Ethan Smith
Advertising Manager
Anything that I can pour gravy on, I’m not too picky.
Isabelle Kovacs
News Editor
I like fried turkey with gravy.
Stanton Dobson
Copy Editor
