What Thanksgiving dish are you most looking forward to?

Posted on November 15, 2017

IMG_1133Literally everything, I will eat it all.

Mitchel McDuffie

Photography Editor

 

 

 

 

IMG_1138

It doesn’t matter what it is. Definitely not cranberry out of a can. I just need enough food to fill the void inside of me.

Lila Miller

Arts and Entertainment Editor

 

 

 

 

IMG_1139Cranberry sauce and noodles.

Ethan Smith

Advertising Manager

 

 

 

 

IMG_1142Anything that I can pour gravy on, I’m not too picky.

Isabelle Kovacs

News Editor

 

 

 

 

IMG_1143I like fried turkey with gravy.

Stanton Dobson

Copy Editor

