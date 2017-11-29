Eagles Football Wins Back-To- Back After 0-9 Start

Ethan Smith, Staff Writer

Well, it took 10 games, but the Eagles finally got their first win over South Alabama on Nov. 18 and in a very convincing fashion, scored 52-0. After nine straight losses, it appears that the Eagles finally had enough. The offense erupted for 356 rushing yards and 227 passing yards. Quarterback Kado Brown and Shai Werts each threw one touchdown with Werts adding a rushing touchdown. Running Backs Wesley Fields, L.A. Ramsby and Demarcus Godfrey also added rushing touchdowns, as well as Wide Receiver Malik Henry and Running Back Wesley Fields.

The Eagles defense completely shut down South Alabama, preventing their team from scoring points. Alabama only managed 10 first downs, with the Eagles forcing three turnovers and only allowing 195 yards of total offense. The defense had struggled to get going all season and this was the Eagles’ coming out party and, boy, did they need it. To note, this was the last home game of the season for the Eagles, also known as Senior Day, so the seniors on the Eagles football team wanted to go out with a bang – and they sure did so.

The Eagles would follow up their win with another over Louisiana-Lafayette 34-24 on Nov. 25. Wesley Fields rushed for a career high 186 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles to victory. Fields had help from others as the Eagles rushed for 389 yards on the game, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Once again, the Eagles defense showed up to play, forcing 3 turnovers, all interceptions, and only allowing 149 yards rushing, which had been a major issue for the Eagles throughout the season. This win propelled the Eagles to a 2-9 record after starting 0-9.

As we approach the last game of the season, which will take place on the road at Coastal Carolina, the Eagles are finishing this underachieving season very strong. Both the Eagles and the Chanticleers enter at 2-9, so they will both be looking for a confidence booster to enter next season. For the Eagles, the search for a new head coach is still brewing and a third straight win to end the 2017 season may attract more notable coaching candidates. The Eagles kick off at 1 p.m. eastern time to finish off the 2017 season. #GATA