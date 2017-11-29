Waiting for Winter Break? Events to Check Out

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

As the Fall semester ends and the harried rush to turn in assignments and post final grades ends, students, faculty and staff alike can find themselves looking for entertainment. After the excitement of having over a month off for winter break, consider the myriad of events and happenings around Savannah this holiday season.

Throughout the month of December, the Savannah Civic Center will be holding SkateFest. After a zamboni runs and the city adds some holiday magic, SkateFest enables the civic center to operate as Savannah’s only ice-skating rink.

SkateFest will begin on Dec. 16, 2017 and end on Jan. 1, 2018. The sessions are offered in two-hour increments. A two-hour admission is $7 and a six-session skate-pass is available for $35. For more information regarding the rink schedule, consult their website at http://savannahcivic.com/event/skatefest-2017/.

If ice-skating doesn’t warm the heart, the Jewish Education Alliance (JEA) offers “Food for Thought,” a network opportunity on Thursdays at 12:30-2pm. The event hosts networking events with various professionals, guest speakers and a meal offered for $5. “Food for Thought” meets every Thursday starting in December and throughout January of next year. The meeting is located at the Jewish Education Alliance, at 5111 Abercorn St. For more details, contact Jacqui Drazen at (912) 355-8111.

For those over the legal drinking age, a bar crawl “The Twelve Bars of Christmas” will be happening from 4-11 pm, Dec. 16 in historic downtown Savannah. Registration begins the day of the event anytime between 4-9 pm at McDonough’s bar in downtown Savannah. A portion of the proceeds from the crawl will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Coastal Empire. Drinkers and revelers are encouraged to “get creative” wearing their best holiday apparel and “be merry.” The crawl will consist of twelve separate bars and attendees are asked to “run, walk, or crawl their way to the finish line.” For more information check out their Facebook page by searching “The Twelve Bars of Christmas ~ 5K Holiday Themed Bar Crawl.”

For more family, kid-friendly entertainment, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical” will be presented at the Johnny Mercer Theatre through the Savannah Civic Center. The Johnny Mercer Theatre will be holding the musical on Dec 21, from 7:30-9 pm. For more information, contact the civic center at (912) 651-6556.

These events are merely a few things to do over the winter break. But there are things to do over the break: Try to conquer your bookshelf, and read for pleasure rather than studying. Go for a bike ride on a sunny afternoon. Heater on the fritz? Make your own holiday cookies and hot cocoa to stay warm. Take an evening drive around neighborhoods and admire the twinkling lights. If you do anything, enjoy the break, ruminate on the end of the year and come back to Armstrong- I mean Georgia Southern, ready to stay strong. Happy holidays.