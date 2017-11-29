Whats new?

What is your New Year’s resolution?

Posted on November 29, 2017 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

campus voices 1My New Year’s resolution is to drink more water because I don’t do that and have to remind myself throughout the day.

Tessa Wilkins

Senior, Health and Pharmetics

 

 

 

 

campus voice 2 (1)I don’t typically do New Year’s resolutions because I feel like if there’s something I want to change, just to do it at any point of the year.

Austin Webb

Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering

 

 

 

 

campus voices 3My New Year’s resolution is to get back in the gym and see if I can cut some carbs down.Get some carbs out of my diet, get some sugars out of my diet, and focus on the good stuff.
Andrew Robinson
Junior, Business Economics

 

 

 

 

campus voices 4I run and do 5ks, so my New Year’s resolution is to be able to do more than a 5k and run a half marathon in November.
Katrina Yaneza
Sophomore, Radiology

 

 

 

 

 

campus voices 5I have a resolution with my girlfriend, we are going to start working out more, and I want to acquire an internship by next summer.
Gabriel Tomberlin
Senior, Computer Science

