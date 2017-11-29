What is your New Year’s resolution?

My New Year’s resolution is to drink more water because I don’t do that and have to remind myself throughout the day.

Tessa Wilkins

Senior, Health and Pharmetics

I don’t typically do New Year’s resolutions because I feel like if there’s something I want to change, just to do it at any point of the year.

Austin Webb

Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering

My New Year’s resolution is to get back in the gym and see if I can cut some carbs down.Get some carbs out of my diet, get some sugars out of my diet, and focus on the good stuff.

Andrew Robinson

Junior, Business Economics

I run and do 5ks, so my New Year’s resolution is to be able to do more than a 5k and run a half marathon in November.

Katrina Yaneza

Sophomore, Radiology

I have a resolution with my girlfriend, we are going to start working out more, and I want to acquire an internship by next summer.

Gabriel Tomberlin

Senior, Computer Science