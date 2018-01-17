Whats new?

A Note from the Editor

Lila Miller, Editor in Chief

Hello Armstrong… campus of Georgia Southern University! What a school year it has been (and will continue to be.) As the winter season ushers in a new year, 2018 brings new changes and opportunities to grow as a university together.

In my four years at Armstrong, I have grown as a student and a person in ways I couldn’t previously imagine. As the new editor-in-chief of The Inkwell, I hope to lead the paper in an exciting direction that keeps people reading even after I graduate in May.

Initially, I was a staff writer here at the Inkwell. After serving as the arts and entertainment section editor for the last two years, I have happily taken the opportunity to be the editor-in-chief for the last six months of my academic career.

The beginning of a new year always serves as a good time to ruminate on the past. 2017 was difficult for the university-formerly-known-as Armstrong. Over the winter break, we officially became one of the three campuses of Georgia Southern University.

As a directionless non-traditional transfer student, I remember finding myself distraught in my advisor, Dr. Robert Terry’s office as he told me that the soonest I would be able to graduate would be in the fall of 2017, at the ripe age of 27. Several years later, and one semester overdue, I stand at the precipice of this intense endeavor.

Growing pains abound. Ultimately, as a school and community, I like to believe that we have gained more than we have lost. I look forward to seeing how we as students, faculty and staff thrive throughout this transition.

With all of the changes that are to surface within the next school year, I hope that we can all process it as stealthily and graceful as I plan to cross the stage on graduation day.

Happy new year all, let’s soar like the Eagles we’re becoming and ravage like the Pirates we once were.

 

