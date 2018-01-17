GSU Men’s Basketball Secures Victory Over Coastal Carolina

By Ethan Smith, Sports Editor

January 11th, 2018

Georgia Southern’s men’s basketball team has had a great 2017-2018 campaign so far. Before playing Coastal Carolina, they posted a 12-5 record, which is good enough for 2nd overall in the Sun Belt Conference. They posted a 3-1 SBC record beforehand, which is how the standings are regulated at the beginning of conference play.

The men defeated Coastal Carolina by a score of 77-66, with the first half score of 37-26 playing large with both teams scoring 40 points each in the second half. Star Junior guard Tookie Brown continued his season of dominance posting 22 points in the victory, which is about 4 points above his season average of 18.4 points per game. Junior forward Montae Glenn scored a career high 17 points while also grabbing 7 rebounds and not missing a shot going 6/6. The men held Coastal Carolina to 2/19 shooting from the three-point line, which came key to winning the game in the end.

It’s been a rough year record wise for the Lady Eagles basketball team, posting a 2-13 record before their game against Coastal Carolina, none of those wins being inside the Sun Belt Conference. After falling far behind early, the Lady Eagles rallied but fell just short to Coastal Carolina 54-51. The loss was their tenth in a row, but many of their losses have been by very minimal margins. Sophomore guard Alexis Brown and Senior guard Trellaine English-Lurry each led the Lady Eagles with 11 points each, while Brown posted her career high in steals with 6. It was another rough loss for the Lady Eagles, but their fortunes will change if they continue to play the way they are.

With the men continuing their winning-streak and the women continuing their losing-streak of 11 consecutive games, these two squads are progressing in two very different directions. The men are looking to secure a nice spot in the Sun Belt tournament, with seeding being very important. The women, on the other hand, are looking to find a groove to get back into what has been a lackluster Sun Belt conference all season. Even at 3-13, if the women get going late, they could slide into a good seed for the Sun Belt tournament and possibly win it as a wildcard. Either way, go support the Eagles, as both teams play the same teams back to back every time they play, so you can get a feel for both. The season doesn’t end for a while, so you all have plenty of time to take a drive down to Statesboro and check out the action for yourself. Go Eagles! #GATA