If a ballistic missile warning was issued for Georgia, what would you do?

“What would I do? S*** I’d probably just run. I mean… what else can you do? Probably run. If—I can pull it off I’ll drive out of here. But you know, if I die, it is what it is.”

“I know all the traffic is busy—there’s going to be a lot of traffic, so I’m not going to get out of town. So, I guess I’ll just die… I mean I-95 is going to be backed up. Maybe I’ll just run in the woods or something?”

“The first thing I would do is get my sister, and then I would call my mom and dad and I guess I’d try to run. Run with my sister. Because I love her so much, yea.”

“I think the first thing I would do, If I was on campus, is try to go to my parent’s house and try to escape. If there is a lot of traffic, I will die… with Joseph.”

“I’m sorry, but with the traffic in Savannah, all you can really do is stay put…you’re just going to die so… I mean whatever, just count your minutes and just carry on with my day or something. And probably not go to class, obviously…”