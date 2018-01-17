Microwave Meals for College Students: Mug Omelet

Charity Williams, Web Editor

web.inkwell@gmail.com

Classes have started back and that means the early mornings have begun again for college students. Many college students don’t have time for high-maintenance meals. They need something quick to eat that doesn’t take too long to make. That’s where the microwave comes in. Microwaveable meals are fun and easy to make, and you get to spend less time in the kitchen without having to sacrifice a full stomach.

Below is a recipe for one of the easiest breakfast foods to make: the mug omelet.

Ingredients:

Mug

Nonstick cooking spray

2 eggs

Handful of veggies or meats of your choice

Shredded cheese of your choice

¼ tsp of pepper

¼ tsp of salt

Directions

Spray mug with nonstick cooking spray Crack eggs into cup and beat with fork until they are mixed Add in veggies, meats or cheese of your choice Stir and microwave for 1-2 minutes Season with salt and pepper Let it cool and enjoy!

The reason that mug omelets are so great is because you can change up the ingredients depending on what you want to eat for that day. You can also use the omelet to make an egg sandwich. The ingredients are inexpensive to buy at the store and is great for those mornings when you don’t have a lot of time to worry about what you’re going to eat.

Check our paper next week for another quick and easy recipe to try. Enjoy and have a great semester!