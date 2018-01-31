GPB’s Political Rewind to tape in Savannah

By Dan Hayes, News Editor

news.inkwell@gmail.com

On Thursday, February 8 at 7 p.m., the League of Women Voters Coastal Georgia will host an evening with Bill Nigut at the Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn, in Savannah.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and works to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Mr. Nigut, host of GPB Radio’s “Political Rewind” will lead a panel featuring “Political Rewind” contributor and Atlanta Journal Constitution political reporter Jim Galloway, along with other state and local officials representing the Savannah area. The panel will focus on local and state issues that impact the area and give an overview of what’s ahead in this year’s Georgia Legislative session.

Students are encouraged to send in questions regarding issues that are of concern to them. Tom Faust, producer of the radio program, said “there will be a Q&A component and we would love questions from the students”.

If any students have questions they would like the panel to address, we encourage them to send them the Inkwell and will pass them on to Faust. As Faust said, they will “certainly incorporate them into the discussion”.

The current legislative session is active, and lawmakers are hard at work creating legislation that will positively impact the lives of Georgians. This is an election year, so it will be interesting to see what debates lawmakers are willing to engage in.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to register for tickets.