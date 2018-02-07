Date Night Ideas for You and Your Valentine

By Madison Watkins, Arts and Entertainment Editor

Valentine’s Day is here again! A great holiday for those with a significant other. If you’re spending the holiday single this year, this may not be the article for you. I’m here to give you some ideas on how to enjoy the special day! Or even the upcoming weekend if you don’t want classes to interfere with your celebrations.

Watch your favorite movies or TV shows together- If you’d rather spend some time in instead of going out, watching movies together can do you no wrong. This can work if you’d rather go to a movie theater or if you just want to find something on Netflix. Watching movies together is a great way to bond with your partner. If it is one neither of you have seen before, you get to go on a new journey together. If it’s an old favorite that you both have seen before, you get to talk to each other more and make some new memories enjoying something you both love. If there isn’t a movie you both want to see, a little TV watching never hurt anyone. You can use this opportunity to catch up on a show you haven’t seen in a long time, while getting the chance to hold each other, laugh, and cry together.

Go get ice cream- If you would like a change of pace by finally getting out of the dorms for a while, a good way to accomplish this is by having an ice cream outing. It’s a low-key way to enjoy time with your partner while being out-and-about. If you prefer something casual, Dairy Queen is always a reliable option. If you’d like to change it up a bit, the wide variety of flavors presented at Leopold’s downtown never disappoints. If you both want to try something different, try going to Below Zero just a few shops down from Leopold’s. The rolled ice cream they have on the menu is a unique fun way to eat ice cream and it leaves you both feeling full.

Go to the beach- If the weather permits, going to the beach with your significant other can be a relaxing way to enjoy some alone time while getting fresh air. It’s also an inexpensive way to spend time together, apart from bringing the usual bag of quarters for parking. If you like to exercise together, you can run on the beach or bring your bicycles. If you just want to enjoy each other’s company while feeling the breeze, just bring a blanket or some towels to sit on while you look at the seashells around you, which make great keepsakes. Plus, we all know Tybee has a sunset to die for.

Have a picnic- The beach is a wonderful place to spend Valentine’s Day but it’s also understandable if some of you wouldn’t want to. If you’d rather enjoy time together without worrying about sand getting everywhere or the wind blowing your hair all over the place, there are many parks around town to spend time in. A picnic in the park has great opportunities for quality one-on-one conversations while eating some tasty food and drinks you have provided for yourselves. You could also lay out and enjoy the sun in the quiet while simply enjoying being with the other person.

I hope this article gave you some cool ideas on how to spend your Valentine’s Day! Personally, I know I will at least explore the ice cream option because you just can’t go wrong with it. Let’s hope the weather holds up so that we can enjoy spending the day outside.