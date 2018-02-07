Georgia Southern Baseball To Host FanFest Saturday

By Ethan Smith, Sports Editor

sports.inkwell1@gmail.com

Georgia Southern University (GSU) baseball will host its annual Fan Fest on Saturday Feb 10. The event is at Statesboro’s campus at J.I. Clements Stadium and will feature a scrimmage with the team, a baseball clinic for children and an autograph session to cap off the event.

The gates open will open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and the scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. The team will have an open scrimmage to showcase their talents for the upcoming 2018 baseball season in front of fans. The team scrimmage will last approximately two hours.

After the scrimmage, children ages 6-12 will be able to participate in a free baseball clinic on the field. Student athletes will guide children on an array of different basic baseball workouts. Each young participant will receive free ticket to the basketball game later in the day against Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns.

The team will be signing autographs on the concourse by the stadium, with baseball calendars and other merchandise available for purchase. Fans can take pictures by the Blue Monster, the infamous 10-15 feet tall wall in the outfield. Fans are also encouraged to bring their used baseball equipment that will be donated to Dominican baseball programs in order to spread the game of baseball throughout the Dominican Republic.

This is a sports-filled event and opportunity to explore the Statesboro campus, where students can also take advantage of the 5 p.m. basketball game versus top Sun Belt Conference team Ragin’ Cajuns. Go out and support GSU baseball and basketball this Saturday. Go Eagles! #GATA