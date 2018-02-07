Valentine’s Edition: What to Watch this February

By Charity Williams, Web Editor

It’s February everyone! That means Valentine’s Day is in the air, and love is all around us. With that in mind, this is our What to Watch: Valentine’s Edition. This edition will give you updates on what’s new in television and movies but especially movies tailored to the romantic genre. Remember, if you would like to make a recommendation about a topic you think should be covered, feel free to write us at the Inkwell about what you think is worth watching and why. Look out for our next What to Watch next month, but until then enjoy!

TV

Returning shows: Returning shows are just as entertaining as new shows. Being emotionally invested in characters that have been fleshed out for seasons is just as exciting as watching a brand-new cast of characters and plots. Premiering on the CW is “Legends of Tomorrow” on Feb. 12 at 9 pm and “iZombie” on Feb. 26 at 9 pm. If you are a fan of horror, AMC’s popular zombie drama “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s horror comedy “Ash vs. Evil Dead” will both return on Feb. 25 at 9 pm. Singing competition “The Voice” will premiere on NBC on Feb. 26 at 8 pm. If you are a fan of drama, “UnREAL” will premiere on Lifetime on Feb. 26 at 10 pm, and “Designated Survivor” will return Feb. 28 on ABC at 10 pm.

New shows to check out: Let’s hear it for the new shows! That means new characters and new plots. For you Netflix lovers, cyberpunk thriller “Altered Carbon” premiered on Feb. 2. It is based on a book by the same name and follows a prisoner who wakes up 250 years after a failed uprising and is tasked with solving a murder as his only means to freedom. Crime drama “Good Girls” will premiere on Feb. 26 on NBC at 10 pm. It is about three moms who decide to rob a supermarket. Another crime drama “Unsolved” will premiere on Feb. 27 on USA at 10 pm and will follow the police investigation around the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Movies

February is the perfect time for romance movies to hit theaters, and with this Valentine’s Day, a particular movie comes into mind. The third and final installment in the “Fifty Shades” series is back. Romance drama “Fifty Shades Freed” will premiere on Feb. 9. The film stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as newlyweds who must confront their past and face new threats which could jeopardize their happy ending.

Another romantic drama “Every Day” is about a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with someone who inhabits a different body every day. They try to find each other on a daily basis, but soon the toil of loving a new person every day will force the two to make tough decisions. “Every Day” will premiere on Feb. 23.

If you’re in the mood for something a little bit more classic, why not watch “The Notebook?” Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel, this romantic drama stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as a couple whose love story withstands the tests of time. If you haven’t seen this tearjerker, then it is worth the watch. But if you have seen it, why not watch it again? “The Notebook” is timeless.

So, if you’re in the Valentine’s Day mood and in need of some heartwarming love stories or just in need of some new premieres, this is the perfect time to binge watch. Let us know what you think of these movies and shows and feel free to write for us!



