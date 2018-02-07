What Will We Pay?

By Dan Hayes, News Editor

news.inkwell@gmail.com

The proposal of the tuition and fees for next semester has been sent to the University System of Georgia. The Board of Regents will vote to approve or deny the proposal at April’s annual board meeting regarding tuition and fees.

In the fall of last year, a Student Fees Committee met with the intent of proposing the mandatory fees and tuition that will be charged to Armstrong students for the 2018/2019 academic year. According to process outlined by the University System of Georgia, proposals to increase, create or change the purpose of a mandatory fee must be presented to a campus advisory committee that is comprised of at least 50% students. The committee for Armstrong was comprised of 6 students and 6 faculty members.

According to Robert L. Whitaker, VP for Finance and Operations, “the goal on all adjustments to tuition and mandatory fees was to not increase the cost for an Armstrong Campus student post-consolidation.” If the Board of Regents approves the proposal, then that goal would be met. In fact, the cost of attendance can be reduced, notes Whitaker.

According to the proposal nothing will change for Statesboro students. Various fees will either increase or decrease for Armstrong students. “The guiding principle,” according to Whitaker, was to “create a cost savings and to level fees were services would be comparable.” Both the Technology Fee and the Recreation Fee would increase. The Technology fee to “allow for greater technology investment at the Armstrong campus” and the Recreation and Wellness Fee “in order to expand operations and services for students.” The athletic fee collected for the current academic year was earmarked to fund—among other things—advancements to the current recreation and wellness facilities. Those improvements are still forthcoming.

Next year, Armstrong students could pay a reduced athletic fee of $90. Statesboro students would pay a much higher athletic fee and an added athletic facilities fee. The disparity in the amount of athletic fees is representative of the benefits students on each can receive. Armstrong Campus is located over 50 miles from Statesboro. All of Georgia Southern’s athletic programs are housed on the Statesboro campus.

The only current benefit Armstrong students receive from the Athletic program is tickets and bus rides to a select few athletic events.

A report on the usability of the Armstrong athletic facilities for NCAA Division 1 sports is forthcoming.

The decision on the proposed changes should be made public sometime in April.