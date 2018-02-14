Whats new?

What Winter Olympic Sport would you pick and why?

Posted on February 14, 2018 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

What Winter Olympic Sport would you pick and why?

 

DSC_0762

Briana Pritchard, Junior

“Cross country skiing, it looks like it’s a lot of fun, you get to go really fast and hopefully I’ll be good if I was at the Olympics.”

 

DSC_0765

Ambriana Jones, Freshman

“Skiing. I don’t know any of the other ones.”

 

DSC_0767

Janay Caver, Freshman

“Snowboarding. I saw a movie and it looked really cool.”

 

DSC_0772

Joseph Pham, Sophomore

“Sailing through ice because of my outfit.”

 

Duplicate State

Ana Rodriguez, Freshman

“I would pick ice skating because it’s always been my dream to know how to do it but every time I try, I fall on ice and it sucks. But it’s still a beautiful sport!”

About The Inkwell (1245 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: