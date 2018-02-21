Book Lover’s Paradise

By Charity Williams, Web Editor

web.inkwell@gmail.com

Bringing book-lovers their own taste of paradise, the 11 annual Savannah Book Festival was held last weekend beginning on February 15 and ended that weekend on February 18. This four-day festival brought well-known authors to the Savannah area where book-enthusiasts could listen to readings and buy copies of the authors’ latest works.

The Savannah Book Festival began on Thursday, February 15 with an opening address from author Diana Gabaldon. Her book series, “Outlander”, is also a television show on the STARZ network. This sold-out event was held in the Trustees Theater.

Lisa Ko, author of “The Leavers” spoke on Friday, February 16 in a keynote address delivered in the Trustees Theater as well.

On Saturday February 17, the book festival was open free to the public. It began at 9 am and ended at 5 pm. Festival Saturday was held at different venues in downtown Savannah around the Telfair, Wright and Chippewa Squares: Trinity United Methodist Church, Jepson-Neises Auditorium, Lutheran Church Sanctuary, Baptist Church Sanctuary, Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and The Savannah Theatre.

On Festival Saturday, over 40 authors from various genres presented to crowds that were gathered as a part of the first come, first served feature of Saturday’s events. Some authors that presented included comedian Rickey Smiley, fiction writer Joe Hill and Oprah’s Book Club pick Tayari Jones.

Author presentations lasted 55 minutes and featured readings from their latest books as well as Q&A sessions. Crowds were encouraged to ask the authors questions as well as encouraged to donate to the book festival to keep Festival Saturday free and open to the public.

After their presentations, authors were available to sign books, and their books were on-sale in the various venues as well as at the Book Sales Tent that was in Telfair Square.

The Savannah Book Festival ended on Sunday, February 18 with a closing address from author Jodi Picoult.

The Savannah Book Festival was a chance for people to come together for their love of one thing: books. It was filled with intimate presentations that brought readers closer to the authors they love and for authors to become more familiar with the people that support them.

Past authors that have appeared at the book festival includes Stephen King and James Patterson. Next year’s book festival will feature more authors who will get to meet more book lovers from all over the country to share their stories and to connect with each other. The Savannah Book Festival is held every February and is a place where people with a common interest can participate in the literary world.