Whats new?

How would you feel if teachers were mandated to carry guns?

Posted on February 28, 2018 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

How would you feel if teachers were mandated to carry guns?

 

oped4

Julius Rodillas, Masters student, mhsa- healthcare administration

“I don’t feel like its a bad thing but I feel like it would be a lot of unnecessary responsibility on the teachers. Campus police can only do so much.”

 

oped3

Matthew Scully, Senior, Business Economics

“The request to have professors be mandated to carry guns would put more pressure on professors. It has positive and negative implications.”

 

oped2

LaTonya Sallywhite, Senior, Nursing

“I wouldn’t like that. I don’t trust some of my professors with that.”

 

oped1

Assata Griffin, Senior, LC Employee

“So long as you know they’re licensed and have practiced I think it’s ok. I think it could be ok if they were trained like police officers. Make sure they are required to be trained. I don’t know if every teacher should. We could just have more security officers.”

 

oped

Sidney Davis, Sophomore, Art

“I’m in the military and I’ve had to fire those assault rifles before. It depends on the training they receive and whether or not they’re using their own gun and what kind.”

About The Inkwell (1264 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: