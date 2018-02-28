Savannah Stopover Festival Preview

By Josh Winslow, Staff Writer and Laura Weyman, Photo Editor

Coming up in March, there will be eighty-two bands on eleven stages spread out through two days to perform right here in Savannah. It sounds like a description of Bonnaroo or Coachella, but all this talent isn’t headed to a field in Tennessee or Southern California, but rather to our own backyard as Savannah Stopover 2018 returns. It will be held March 8-10.

Already in its eighth year, Savannah Stopover serves as a station for bands traveling to the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas. Touring bands and over thirteen local acts will be performing at a variety of Savannah staples including The Jinx, Barrelhouse South, Club One, the Yard at the Grey, and Trinity United Methodist downtown. The Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum will host performances in it’s beautiful garden, complete with a custom airstream trailer serving cocktails.

Under 21? No problem, Stopover has a variety of all-ages-venues such as, Ships of the Sea Museum, Trinity United Church and The Grey, as well as Congress Street Social Club before 9 pm.

Stopover offers a chance to discover new and upcoming acts, ascendant stars and local favorites all in one weekend. In past years Stopover has hosted the likes of Grimes, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Mac Demarco, Margo Price, Julien Baker, St. Lucia, Ra Ra Riot and others, highlighting the diversity of the festival and the broad range of musical tastes represented. Based entirely on the authors subjective preferences, here’s a quick look at a few of this year’s acts.

OF MONTREAL

This indie-rock band from Athens, Georgia fuses theatrical performance with live music. Their style is heavily influenced by 1960s psychedelic pop acts, and there is a likely chance you may witness something as wild as lead singer, Kevin Barnes, serenading the crowd on a real horse. Their newest album, “White is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” will be released one day before they make an appearance on Ships of the Sea Museum’s stage giving Savannah the first taste of their newest creation.

LARKIN POE

The duo is comprised of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, sisters and descendants of legendary 19th century poet, Edgar Allan Poe. This roots-rock group from Atlanta, GA. layers haunting southern harmonies over heavy electric guitar riffs and blues rhythms. Larkin Poe will kick off the first night of Stopover with an all-ages event located at the “Do Savannah” stage inside the Ships of the Sea Museum gardens. Lagunitas Brewing Company, Jack Daniel’s, and Deep Eddy’s Vodka will be providing beverages, and tacos and barbecue will be served by the Dark Shark and a BowTie Barbecue Co. food truck.

LAKIN CRAWFORD

This one-man-band, a current Armstrong Liberal Arts student concentrating in philosophy, is new to the Savannah music scene, but has already earned the chance to be part of the Savannah Stopover lineup. Crawford is excited to be playing in the festival. “I feel really grateful to have been given the opportunity and I want to make the most of it that I can”. Crawford uses his tightly reverberated, dream-like compositions to set the tone and pave the way for his poetic lyrics. In his words, the music in a song is just like setting description in a poem; setting “complements the mood of the poem”, as music should empathize the tone of the lyrics. Besides the two songs posted at lakincrawford.bandcamp.com, Crawford’s entire Stopover set will never have been heard before and will be part of his next album. Follow him on Instagram @lakin.crawford and @lakinzcrawford on Facebook to be notified about his newest album release.

WILD CHILD

Austin based indie-pop outfit fronted by barefoot vocalist and violinist Kelsey Wilson and the fantastically mustachioed Matt Bradshaw whose vocal exchanges and harmonies blend to create a catalogue of infectiously rich songs, some soulful, powerful, others calm, bright and lilting. Wild Child have just released their fourth studio album “Expectations” though they recorded their previous release “Fools” at Savannah’s own Doll House Studios. Wild Child has made a habit of sharing their sounds with the low- country, we’re lucky to have them back again on the eve of their latest release.

MICHAEL NAU

This might be what an indie-americana fever dream sounds like. Michael Nau’s music is refreshingly smooth and warm, something to sink into. That said, his sounds vary enough in style and tempo to keep you entertained and guessing what’s to come next.

CUSSES

The Cusses are Savannah Royalty, having claimed their laurels over the course of nearly a decade of pumping energy into crowds all over America, but always returning home to Savannah. Stars that they are, the trio, made up of front-woman Angel Bond, guitarist Bryan Harder and Brian Lackey on drums are among our most talented neighbors. The Cusses brand of surging, spirited rock and roll mixed with their enthusiastic fan base at home guarantees that their performance will be a blast. Expect to leave sweaty, with ears ringing and a smile from ear to ear.