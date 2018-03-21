President Herbert Reflects on St. Patrick’s Experience

By Jaimie L. Hebert, Ph.D.

President

Georgia Southern University

On Saturday, as I looked around at nearly 100 students from our three campuses walking together in celebration in the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, I reflected on how we all have come together. Although the parade route is less than three miles long, I couldn’t help but think of the road we have taken to get us to this point of building the fourth largest university in the state, and the largest university south of Atlanta. Our University is now home to more than 27,000 students.

Now it is time to come together again and celebrate during our inaugural Eagle Week for students. This week, I encourage you to join in the excitement of being part of Georgia Southern and take advantage of the many fun experiences and activities that will help you to learn more about our new University, including its important processes.

Ensuring your success underscores everything that we do.

We want you to be prepared to successfully register for classes and complete your program. For our students who began their coursework at either Armstrong State University or Georgia Southern University, programs currently delivered in Statesboro, Savannah or Hinesville will continue to be delivered on that campus through at least Spring 2022. The new Georgia Southern will provide more degree programs in high-demand career fields than it has offered before, and will offer more resources for you and more opportunities to collaborate with business and industry partners in our region. We are eager to offer new programs on the Armstrong Campus beginning Fall 2018, including a BBA in Economics, B.S. in Public Health and coursework in Mechanical Engineering.

We are focused on anticipating your needs and providing solutions to promote your success. During Eagle Week, you will have the chance to get to know the administrators and faculty who are actively invested in your achievements by being accessible and providing you with hands-on learning experiences. I will join the University’s deans for cookouts and will attend events on each of the campuses throughout the week until we wrap up with a fun Big Blue Party.

We’ve had an extremely busy semester building on the traditions and values of two great institutions to create one strong community. This week, I look forward to celebrating with you as we spend time getting to know one another better and building new friendships.

I’ve been amazed by the dedicated work of our students, faculty and staff. I can’t wait to see what else we can accomplish. Together, we will make Eagle Nation truly great.