What do you think about Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

“It let me know that a guy like that recognizes a city like this. Mike Pence is a high political figure and Savannah is a little old historic town, so for him to come here it’s kind of a big deal.”

“We went to St. Patrick’s Day Parade and went into the special area to see him. We actually were with Pride Savannah, who dressed out in rainbow to show support, to show him that we are here and we’re not gonna stand down. He was actually very polite, he waved and was very polite to everybody which was really funny because our Mayor was not (polite), our Mayor was booing.”

“I hear he hates gay people.”

“Who is Mike Pence?”

“I feel like he is kind of threatening our safety, and also I feel like it says something about Savannah they want a guy who is basically a monster to come down here. It kind of represents Savannah. It’s a big thing for a Vice President period to come down to Savannah, but out of all Vice Presidents, one from this kind of term, it’s dumb, not good.”