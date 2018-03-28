Armstrong Celebrates Eagle Week

By Gabriel Williams, Staff Writer

Last Week, GSU students across all three campuses were welcomed back with activities, fun, and games during Student Eagle Week.

Eagle Week is a week packed with spirited events designed to unite the GSU community and celebrate the legacy of the institution. The event was coordinated by the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

The Statesboro campus kicked off the extravaganza with a “Find the Blue” event, an event geared to challenge students to find a blue GSU event table where free GSU shirts were given. The Armstrong and Liberty campuses held their “Find the Blue” event shortly afterwards.

In addition to free t-shirts, students also received free GSU swag including towels and supplies.

Amongst those who attended, Shaniqua Brown, freshman English major, enjoyed the festivities. “For my first year as a college student, I really enjoyed this event and learned so much in just five days” Brown stated. Brown attended most of the events held here at the Armstrong campus.

Also Michael Knight, junior health professions major, stated “ I really enjoyed hanging out with my friends and just having fun while learning more about Georgia Southern.”

The goal of Eagle Week is to increase student involvement and pride in the newly designed Eagle Nation. This year marks the first year the event was held at all three campuses.

Students were also given the opportunity to upgrade their existing Pirate Card to the new Eagle Card at Card Services which will be required for all students effective June 30, 2018.

Student clubs and Greek organizations set up booths to show their spirit and impressed students. Local vendors such as the Members First Credit Union and recruiters from Navy Federal also handed out valuable information about their services for college students.

Not only were students excited about the various activities planned during the week, but also local Savannah residents who couldn’t help but get a little taste of the GSU experience. Joseph Williams stated “ I enjoyed learning about the institution and seeing students excited about their campus.”

Marissa Walker, a visitor, stated “I am proud to see the university bring students and community members together as one.”

Several lunch and learn events were organized by Auxiliary Services, Financial Aid and Student Accounts and Information Technology to inform students of the various student services such has Housing, Dining Services and Parking. Information on setting up “My Georgia Southern Student Account” and GSU email address was also passed out to students.

Amelia Dilard, sophomore music major, stated “I enjoy lunch and learn events not only because of valuable information being presented but mainly because of the free food.”

Since the registration period for Fall 2018 will take effect next week, students also got a chance to learn more about registering for classes in WINGS (soon to replace PORT of Armstrong) and learn more about the 100+ programs offered across all three campuses.

Moreover, there was also a cookout and ice cream social event with the University Deans and President Jamie Hebert Ph.D.

As a culminating event, a Big Blue Party was held on Burnet Lawn last Friday. There was more free food, music, and fun games including inflatable giant hamster balls and bounce houses and slides.

A special appearance was made by Freedom, GSU’s Bald Eagle and mascot. The Georgia Southern University Center for Wildlife Education serves as Freedom’s home.

Eagle Week served as a great way for students to learn more about the renowned legacy of GSU while having fun. After a relaxed spring break, the time has come to further motivate our eagles towards the path of success through encouragement and university led-activities as finals week approaches.

Activities and events like these enhances the students’ collegiate experience and also persuades them to be involved with GSU in and outside the classroom. It opens the door to endless opportunities and life experiences that will shape him/her into the bold and astute Eagle they were called to be.

Be sure to attend the exclusive Southern Tailgate on Tuesday March 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. outside of the Student Union for hot dogs on the grill and games.