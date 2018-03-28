With registration next week, what would be your dream course?

Whats new?

Posted on March 28, 2018

Jake Warren, Biology Major

“I don’t know, I wish there was more core classes that utilized the Savannah environment and ecosystem. That is the main reason I came down here to go to school, was because of the marsh. Oh, and how to start a rock band.”

Madelin Luther, Business Economics

“Manners or Southern Etiquette. I want to learn how to eat right.”

Angus Mcteer, Engineering

“Blacksmithing.”

Josh Garner, Mechanical Engineering

“Welding.”

Lila Miller, English Professional Communications

“A job in my field because I’m graduating. Dear god please don’t make me be a server ever again.”

