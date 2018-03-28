With registration next week, what would be your dream course?

“I don’t know, I wish there was more core classes that utilized the Savannah environment and ecosystem. That is the main reason I came down here to go to school, was because of the marsh. Oh, and how to start a rock band.”

“Manners or Southern Etiquette. I want to learn how to eat right.”

“Blacksmithing.”

“Welding.”

“A job in my field because I’m graduating. Dear god please don’t make me be a server ever again.”