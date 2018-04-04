What to Watch this April

By Charity Williams, Web Editor

web.inkwell@gmail.com

Promotional artwork for “Avengers: Infinity War.” Photo by Marvel Studios. Promotional photo for the latest season of “New Girl.” Photo by CinemaBlend.

It’s finally April which means that there is only one more month until summer vacation! With final assignments and projects piling up, it may seem like your personal time is greatly diminishing. However still, it is okay to take breaks every now and then and you can use that time to catch up on what’s new in entertainment, and this edition of What to Watch provides just that: new entertainment in the month of March. Remember to finish strong and enjoy the rest of the semester!

TV

Returning shows: Returning to television at 10 pm on April 3 on FX is season 2 of “Legion.”

Freeform recently began airing season three of “Shadowhunters” at 8 pm on Tues. nights.

If you were a fan of “Jersey Shore,” then you will be glad to hear that it’s coming back. “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” premieres at 8 pm on April 5 on MTV.

In its final season, Fox’s “New Girl” will be back at 9:30 pm on April 10.

For science fiction lovers, “The Expanse” will return at 9 pm on April 11 to Syfy.

If you’re in need of another zombie drama, AMC’s “Fear of the Walking Dead” will be back at 10 pm on April 15.

The CW’s “Supergirl” returns to television at 8 pm on April 16. “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals” returns at 9 pm on April 20 on the CW.

HBO’s “Westworld” will be back for its second season at 9 pm on April 22.

Emmy winning “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be back on Hulu on April 25.

New shows: New to television is science-fiction thriller “The Crossing”. It premiered at 10 pm on April 2 on ABC. It is about refugees from the future coming back to the present to seek asylum.

Comedy series “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish premiered at 10:30 pm on April 3 on TBS. It follows an ex-con who learns how different the world is after 15 years in prison.

For Netflix, science-fiction series “Lost in Space” will premiere on April 13. It is based from the 1965 series of the same name and follows a family of space colonists whose spaceship lands on an alien planet.

Movies

If you have been waiting for a good scare, then wait no more because premiering on April 6 is “A Quiet Place.” This movie stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents who must protect their family by living in silence in a world inhabited by creatures who use sound to hunt down their prey.

Also premiering on April 6 is the comedy “Blockers” which stars John Cena and Leslie Mann. It is about a group of parents who try to stop their teens from having sex on prom night.

Set to release on April 27, “Avengers: Infinity War” will feature worlds colliding as Marvel superheroes team up to stop Thanos from collecting the Infinity Stones. This superhero mega movie will star favorites such as Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Music

Also, be on the lookout for these new album releases. Hip-hop artist Cardi B’s new album “Invasion of Privacy” is set to be released on April 6.

Country artist Jason Aldean will release his new album “Rearview Town” on April 13.

R&B artist Janelle Monáe’s album “Dirty Computer” releases on April 27.

Why not take a break from all the studying and catch up on some shows, movies, and music! Let us know what you think and feel free to write for us!