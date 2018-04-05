SGA Election Results
2018-2019 SGA Election Results
President: Jarvis Steele
Executive Vice President (Armstrong): Spencer DeMink
Executive Vice President (Statesboro): Amber Monkou
Vice President of Finance (Statesboro): Nyla Hall
Vice President of Finance (Armstrong): Yilnette Morales Nunez
Vice President of Academic Affairs (Statesboro): Shawn Miller
Vice President of Auxiliary Affairs (Statesboro): Amani Mitchell
Vice President of Student Engagement (Statesboro): Elizabeth Jacks
Liberty Campus Director: Alejandra Jimenez
Liberty Campus Assistant Director: No candidate. Will be filled in Fall
Senators
College of Arts and Humanities:
- Albani Berryhill
- Nailah Mitnaul
- Peyton Lassig
- Caryn Coquerel
College of Behavioral and Social Sciences:
- Kelsey Boyd
- Adom Abutkum
- Anu Morton
- Taylor Elkins
College of Business:
- Kahria Hadley
- Alexandra Conarton
- Kendra Rice
- Frederick Smith
College of Engineering and Computing:
- Zean Lopez
- Maurice Ligon
- Jon Wedemeier
- Jacob Sapp
College of Science and Mathematics:
- Lauryn-Ashley Demby
- Ukpongson Uwan
- Klaishon Fambrough
- Versace Nicolls
Senators At-large (Statesboro):
- Alana Bray
- Tinashe Chitiyo
- KeyShawn Housey
- Dantrell Maeweather
- Christian Hamby
- Blaine Gainey
- Quanikqua Moultrie
- Mackenzie Strickland
College of Graduate Studies:
No candidates. Positions will be filled in the Fall.
College of Education:
- Frances Goodman
- Chaienne Tucker
- Two remaining positions will be filled in the Fall.
College of Health Professions:
- Danielle Cohen
- Nicholas Wright
- Alysia Williams
- Mackenzie Bunton
College of Public Health:
- Samuel Olusanya
- Three remain positions will be filled in the Fall.
Senator – At-large (Armstrong):
- Megan Evans
- Arnetta Harris
- Binh Hoang
- Alex Spencer
- Sarah DesLauriers
- Charles Breazeale
- James Burnett
Liberty Campus – Counselor
- Skye Morris
- DeMorris McGruder
- Travis Boyd
Comments?