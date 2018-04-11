Whats new?

Does the current revelation that Facebook sells your private information deter you from using your account?

Posted on April 11, 2018 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

Adri Gaal, English Communications, Junior

“It is kind of scary because who is getting my information? Regardless, I dont use it that much, but the information is still there already.”

Kyle Gaither, Electrical Engineering, Junior

“I deleted Facebook. I just never cared for social media, besides Snapchat for communication. I have a small social circle so I never saw a need for it. If I still did, I would get rid of it. Though, they probably had something about it in the user agreement.”

William Billue, Undeclared, Sophomore

“My parents almost deleted their accounts. It sketches them out.”

Clementine Laze, Fibers, Campus Resident

“Mark Zuckerberg should be roasted over an open fire for what he did with Cambridge Analytica. I hope the Senate shows no mercy for him. No mercy for any data-miners. Im an avid anti-capitalist so I wouldnt buy what ads were tailored to me anyway. Also, Meow?”

Ali Wells, Profession Leadership and Communications, Pursuing Master’s Degree

“Well, yeah. Internet [and Facebook] are supposed to be free, and your personal information is your personal information. Im very Ron Swanson when it comes to that stuff.”

