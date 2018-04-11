Does the current revelation that Facebook sells your private information deter you from using your account?

“It is kind of scary because who is getting my information? Regardless, I don’t use it that much, but the information is still there already.”

“I deleted Facebook. I just never cared for social media, besides Snapchat for communication. I have a small social circle so I never saw a need for it. If I still did, I would get rid of it. Though, they probably had something about it in the user agreement.”

“My parents almost deleted their accounts. It sketches them out.”

“Mark Zuckerberg should be roasted over an open fire for what he did with Cambridge Analytica. I hope the Senate shows no mercy for him. No mercy for any data-miners. I’m an avid anti-capitalist so I wouldn’t buy what ads were tailored to me anyway. Also, Meow?”

“Well, yeah. Internet [and Facebook] are supposed to be free, and your personal information is your personal information. I’m very Ron Swanson when it comes to that stuff.”