GSU Spring Game Adds Promise for Upcoming Season

By Ethan Smith, Sports Editor

sports.inkwell1@gmail.com

After a 2-10 season, an impression of improvement is what Georgia Southern needed, and the 2018 Blue-White Spring Game gave just that to the players, the coaches and the fans.

The defense gave up the sixth most points in the Sun Belt Conference and had a solid Spring Game only giving up two touchdowns and forcing two turnovers. Senior S Sean Freeman had a 38-yard interception return in the first half. The fumble recovery beforehand was recovered in a pile by multiple Eagles.

The defense also won both two-minute drills at the end of the first-half and continued their solid play in the second-half by only giving up a 50-yard FG to Junior K Tyler Bass.

As for the offense, one of their biggest plays came from an untouched 41-yard rushing touchdown from Junior RB Eric Montgomery. The offensive star was Freshman RB Jared Daniels, who carried for an eight-yard touchdown and led the offense with 72 yards rushing.

The Eagles racked up 261 yards on the ground throughout the scrimmage. Sophomore WR Wesley Kennedy III racked eight receptions for 66 yards while the offense as a whole had 115 yards passing.

“As far as the positive vibe, guys trying to really feel and understand what Georgia Southern is all about, what it takes to win, I think they’re still figuring that out. Said Head Coach Chad Lunsford. They are really embracing that and learning it. They are doing all they can to get it back where it needs to be. It’s a process right now and we are going to continue to work.”

Lunsford took over for the now former head coach Tyson Summers and he got the Eagles their only two victories on the season last year in a 2-4 effort. Lunsford will now enter his first full season as head coach and his 10th season overall with Georgia Southern. He engineered the top recruiting class of 2018 in the Sun Belt Conference and has got some 2017 recruits field time.

The official score of the game, which went on a Lunsford scoring system, was 47-38 in favor of the defense. This game showed a bright future for Georgia Southern football, and let’s hope this production translates to the season coming in the fall.