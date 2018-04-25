Summer is Hot for Sports

By Ethan Smith, Sports Editor

sports.inkwell1@gmail.com

Sports are always going on constantly, be it soccer, football, basketball etc. This summer is special for sports, and I will dwell into the events that are taking place while GSU-Armstrong is on summer break.

These events are going on now, but will conclude in the summer. The NBA Playoffs are still in round one but will finish around June. The NHL Playoffs are just about concluding the first round and will also finish around the beginning of June. With so many games left to play in each, games are basically on television every day and will continue to be throughout the month of May.

For those of you who stay in Savannah, the Savannah Bananas kick off their season May 31 and play games through the beginning of August. The Savannah Bananas are an integral part of sports lovers here in Savannah, so if you love baseball and love having fun, go catch the Bananas all summer here in Savannah.

As for Georgia Southern sports, the Eagles baseball team continues play throughout May with the Sun Belt Championship starting May 22 and ending May 27. Eagles softball also continues play throughout May and plays their conference tournament May 9-12 and Regional Championship on May 18-20, 25-27 and 31 if they qualify. Outdoor Track and Field has their conference tournament May 11-13 in San Marcos, Texas.

The biggest event of the summer comes from Russia. The FIFA World Cup, which is hosted by 11 cities and 12 venues in Russia, will bring the soccer world together once again. The World Cup contains 32 national teams all trying to win the illustrious title of being the best team in the world. Germany looks to defend its title from 2014 as countries such as France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium try to bounce them off their throne. The World Cup is always a showcase of the world’s best soccer player and it should not disappoint.

To continue with soccer, MLS continues its regular season throughout the summer. Atlanta will host Italian superpower Juventus for the MLS All-Star Game on August 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, bringing United States soccer fans joy shortly after being absent from World Cup competition. The UEFA Champions League Final will take place on May 26 to crown Europe’s best club, a title currently owned by Real Madrid.

For those into horse racing, the Kentucky Derby takes place on May 5, the Preakness Stakes will be run on May 19 and the Belmont Stakes will conclude the Triple Crown on June 9.

All of the events above basically map out a calendar for sports fans, to mention as well that MLB action is going on throughout the summer as well. As a sports fan, you will not be bored this summer at all with constant action ranging from the NBA Finals to the FIFA World Cup. This summer is hot for sports, so bring some friends together and enjoy all the sports going on throughout your three months off.

As the semester ends, my first semester as official Sports Editor has been a blast. I would like to thank everyone who has read my articles and I want to hear feedback on what the readers want out of sports for the upcoming fall semester. I appreciate all of you and hope to see you back in the fall. Cheers.