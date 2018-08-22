“Infinity War” Movie Night Tonight

By Madison Watkins, A&E Editor

arts.inkwell@gmail.com

Happy Wednesday, everyone! What better way to celebrate the incoming weekend than by watching a movie? The University Programming Board (UPB) is sponsoring a movie night at 7 p.m. this evening in the Ogeechee Theater. It is free for all students and faculty. The movie of the night is summer blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War.”

This film follows the Earth’s mightiest heroes as they team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight a common enemy. This enemy is the mad titan Thanos, who will stop at nothing to wipe out half of all life in the universe by using all of the infinity stones, which control all aspects of life.

For those of you who have been following the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will remember Thanos’ initial appearance in the after-credits scene for the first “Avengers” film. The films following have all been up leading up to this one.

For those of you who have seen it, come see it again and enjoy watching all of your favorite moments. For those who haven’t seen it, what have you been doing all summer? Go watch this movie!

Tissues may or may not be necessary.