Campus Corkboard August 30-September 5

Here is a list of upcoming events on the Armstrong Campus as well as in the city of Savannah!

Thursday, August 30

Student Org Fair

11a.m.-1p.m.

Residential Plaza

Interested in learning more about the active, registered student organizations on the Armstrong campus? Join the Office of Student Activities and the Student Government Association for the Fall Student Org Fair (formerly known as block parties).

Resume Writing

5p.m.-6p.m.

Solms Hall 108

Learn how to effectively market your skills and experience with a well-written resume. Participants will learn about the three types of resumes and guidelines for choosing the style appropriate for their needs. Will also address sections of a resume and formatting tips.

Friday, August 31

Student Learning Outcomes and Curriculum Mapping (OIE) ARMSTRONG

1:30p.m.-2:30p.m.

Solms Hall 211

In this workshop, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of a student learning outcome and a curriculum map. You will discuss their value, uses, and importance for you and your students at the course and program level. You will also learn how to write student learning outcomes and create curricular maps that align with program, college, and university outcomes. Please bring your program mission statement and your current list of courses.

1st Year Bash on Bull – Ice Cream Tacos with Ben & Jerry’s

7p.m. – 9p.m.

Bull Street

As part of the first year Bash on Bull, a Ben and Jerry’s taco truck will be giving out ice cream tacos outside of Bull Street Taco. The ice cream tacos will be free but raffle tickets will be sold at the event to benefit Cure Childhood Cancer. Come and get them before they’re gone!

The Minks w/ The Hypnotics at El-Rocko Lounge

8:30p.m.-11:45p.m.

El-Rocko Lounge 117 Whitaker St.

Free

Nashville-based psychedelic band The Minks will be performing at the El-Rocko Lounge this Friday night. They will be performing with local band The Hypnotics. The Minks will be promoting their new EP- “ Blue.”

Saturday, September 1

Satisfaction- The International Rolling Stones Show

8p.m.

Tybee Post Theater

Reserved seating, $25

The Tybee Post Theater is hosting the international tribute show “Satisfaction”- International Rolling Stones Show this Saturday night. The show has been in production over 17 years and they perform up to 150 shows each year. In addition to incredible likenesses to the original band members, they will be performing all of the Stones’ classics you know and love.

Silent Disco at The Rail Pub

4p.m.-11 p.m.

405 W. Congress St.

Rail Pub will be hosting a Silent Disco this Saturday evening. There will be two DJs playing music inside and outside. There will be 250 sets of headphones so be sure to show up before they run out! Admission is free.

Monday, September 3

Student Government Association Senate Meeting

12:15p.m.

Student Union Ballroom A

The Armstrong and Liberty Campus SGA Senate holds a weekly senate meeting every Monday. All students are welcomed to attend.

Tuesday, September 4

Book Group: Teach Students How to Learn (Saundra McGuire)

2:30p.m.-3:35p.m.

Solms Hall 207

Facilitated by Lauren Barbeau and Nancy Remler (facilitated on both campuses simultaneously).

Do you believe that students can learn more deeply and achieve more success than they do at present? Are you frustrated by unmotivated, disengaged students? Join this book discussion to discover strategies that will positively influence student learning in your classes. The author, Saundra McGuire, provides practical, research-based strategies to teach students how to learn. Mindset, Motivation, and Metacognition are key to deeper learning. Attendance is limited to 10 participants; by registering you commit to attending all group meetings. Each participant will receive a copy of the book at the first meeting.

Serve912 Volunteer Trips

8a.m.-5p.m.

Leadership and Community Engagement

These service trips allow students to go into the community, participate in a service activity, and learn about local nonprofit organizations. Students should sign up at students.georgiasouthern.edu/LeadServe/newsletter/

An Evening of New Music Featuring members of the Music Faculty

7:30p.m.

Fine Arts Auditorium

Join us for a concert featuring members of the Music Faculty from the Armstrong Campus.

Wednesday, September 5

Armstrong Farmers Market

10a.m.-2p.m.

Student Union

Don’t miss live music! Visitors also will have the opportunity to get healthy recipes. Non-perishable items will be collected for a canned food drive. Sponsored by Recreation and Wellness. For more information, call 912-344-3060. The event will take place in front of the Student Union. The rain location is the Student Union Ballroom.

Interview Skills

10a.m.-11a.m.

Student Union, Skidaway Room

Effective interviewing starts long before your actual interview. Attend this seminar to learn what you should do to prepare, strategies for handling traditional and not so traditional questions, as well as the various types of interviews you might encounter. We will also talk about a critical step after your interviews that can make you more competitive!

HOLA Lunch & Learn

12:15p.m.-1:15p.m.

University Hall 158

First HOLA Club meeting. Join us to learn about what is coming up this year, meet the new Executive Board, and grab some lunch.

UPB Movie: Solo-A Star Wars Story

7p.m.-9p.m.

Ogeechee Theater

Now through Dec 31

Remembering the Great War

Savannah City Hall 2 East Bay Street

From now until the end of the year, there will be an exhibit to commemorate the centennial of the end of WWI in the second floor City Council Chamber. A host of artifacts and photos lent from local historical societies and citizens alike, make up this exhibit that honors all of the Savannah citizens who put their lives on the line during the war. Admission is free.

