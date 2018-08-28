GSU Volleyball Coming to Armstrong Next Week

By Ethan Smith

es15173@georgiasouthern.edu

Georgia Southern’s volleyball is coming to the Armstrong’s Alumni Arena next week. After much confusion about whether sports would be brought to this campus, this event appears to be a springboard for athletics on the Armstrong campus.

The Eagles will be hosting their home opener of the regular season on the Armstrong campus against the University of North Florida. The team will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota this weekend in the Diet Coke Classic at the University of Minnesota.

The ladies are currently 0-3 after losses to West Virginia, Wright State and UCONN in the West Virginia Invitational. Star senior Lauren Reichard had an awesome invitational in Morgantown and is a must-see when she showcases her talents.

The Eagles will play North Florida in Alumni Arena on the Armstrong Campus on Tuesday September 4 with the match kicking off at approximately 6:00pm. Admission is free for all students with a valid Eagle ID.