The Inkwell Creative, Creative Submissions

The Black Monarch

The Black Monarch

Charity Williams

 

It always seemed to last longer than was expected
that so called evening when we got together at the palace,
the queen was seated at the hearth as the screams and shouts of thankful mercy
surrounded her, she gracefully
remained in her bloodstained throne
and stayed the same age even as centuries seemed to move
and told us stories, details of her life in white hot fields
with scars that served as the family crest and pain
lodged into her memory, silver linings
encrusted in agonizing misfortune that turned into liquid gold,

 

while the large clan that bloomed from her bosom listened
with oos and aas, girls and boys reveled in her glory
around her iron-willed faith. We worshipped her cooking,
sweet potatoes extracted by bent backs from the African plains,
tender greens forged by calloused fingertips that we couldn’t detect
our perfection, or maybe that was the reason
to come together and the exact place where we were all one.