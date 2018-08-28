The Black Monarch
Charity Williams
It always seemed to last longer than was expected
that so called evening when we got together at the palace,
the queen was seated at the hearth as the screams and shouts of thankful mercy
surrounded her, she gracefully
remained in her bloodstained throne
and stayed the same age even as centuries seemed to move
and told us stories, details of her life in white hot fields
with scars that served as the family crest and pain
lodged into her memory, silver linings
encrusted in agonizing misfortune that turned into liquid gold,