Brain Food: The Options Beyond Campus

By Lila Miller, Staff Writer

Dining options on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus are currently in flux. Many students received emails citing that this week marks the beginning of GSU’s “Dining Days” event. “Dining Days” will offer free food, coffee, T-shirts and “an exclusive look at the new services Eagle Dining Services (EDS) is bringing to Armstrong Campus as well” throughout the span of the next several weeks. While these changes include Sushi with Gusto, another coffee shop and a revamped food truck, Savannah offers a plethora of off-campus dining options that are worth noting.

The Chain Gang

For homesick or dorm-ridden students that may crave the familiar, chains like Applebee’s, Chili’s, B&D Burgers and Olive Garden are a short walk from campus. For the budget-conscious, B&D Burgers also holds a college night every Thursday from 5 p.m. until closing offering a deal of buy one entree, get the second free. The event also conveniently falls within happy hour for those of legal drinking age.

Looking for Some Soul?

North of Louisiana, Savannah has some of the best southern soul food restaurants. Carey Hilliard’s is a Savannah staple and has a location close to the Armstrong Campus. Sisters of the New South is a bit of a trek, located off Skidaway Rd. but features true “down-home southern cooking and soul food.” Narobia’s Grits & Gravy appears unassuming and has limited hours (approximately 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday) but with rave reviews from Google and Trip Advisor, it is worth the trip.

Frugal but Fun

With most college students (and people in general) juggling finances, going out to eat or getting take-out can be first luxury cut from the budget, however, that does not have to be the case. The Diner on Abercorn is the quintessential example of stylish, affordable dining. The diner is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers a college discount of 10%. The diner’s interior can best be described as art deco, with sleek booths, formica table tops with futuristic patterns and a long bar.

Veg Heads

Fret not herbivores, you will not grow hungry here. Savannah offers several restaurants that cater exclusively to those with vegetarian and vegan diets. The Sentient Bean near Forsyth Park was established 30 years ago and boasts a strictly vegetarian/vegan menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fairly new to the downtown area is Fox & Fig. The restaurant is entirely plant-based and contains a “brunch-centric” menu, as well as vegan baked goods from sister restaurant Henny Penny Cafe.

See anything you like or something we might have missed? Send suggestions to travel.inkwell@gmail.com and we might feature a review of the restaurant in our next issue. Dig in, Armstrong.