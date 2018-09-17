Armstrong Campus Participates in Suicide Prevention Week

By: Gabriel Williams, Staff Writer

One life lost is one too many. In support of National Suicide Prevention Week, the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University will host several empowerment events for students as part of a national effort in preventing suicide.

The events will be spearheaded by Active Minds a student-led organization that aims to help bring awareness to mental health stigmas.

Health Service and Peers Educating Peers (PEP) will also be coordinating events that week as well.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 20-24. In fact, 1-in-12 college students in the United States plans suicide. Many young adults feel that there isn’t anyone they can trust and talk about their problems with.

However, Armstrong has people that can you help through whatever you are going through, right now.

GSU health services offers a variety of counseling resources to students who may need some guidance in working through their dispositions. PEP is also comprised of trained students who help provide encouragement and assistance for their fellow peers.

An anonymous representative from the organization also said, “We want to help spread awareness of mental health and let students know we are here for them,” and also mentioned that there will be an open mic performance for students to share their testimonials and also enter in to win a $25 gift card.

This event will be in honor of those who have lost their lives to suicide, especially the 1,100 college students who die each year from suicide. To participate in the event or to be involved with the organization, contact Active Minds at activemindsarmstrong@gmail.com.