Presenting the Gracia Roldán Spanish Film Club Festival

By: Daylon Bonner, Staff Writer

Latino Heritage Celebration Month began on campus on Sept 12 and the Office of Multicultural Affairs will be hosting events up until the end of Latino Heritage Celebration Month on Oct 15. Among these events is the Gracia Roldán Spanish Film Club Festival. The club was renamed in honor of a faculty member that recently passed. They annually screen films that represent various cultures and themes. Here are some of the films to look forward to in the coming weeks.

According to Dr. Grant Gearhart, an Assistant Professor of Spanish, the films screened were chosen in collaboration with the Spanish faculty in aims of representing as many countries as possible through film media. The actors, themes and directors of each film will cover a wide array of Latino cultures.

Some viewers may be introduced to a new actor they wish to follow while others may revisit an old favorite from an established name.

The first film is “La reina de España,” or “Queen of Spain.” It stars Penelope Cruz in the role of an actress playing the medieval Queen Isabella I in a production that was updated in the mid-twentieth century update. The film is directed by Fernando Trueba and is a sequel to his 1998 film “The Girl of Your Dreams.”

The film will be shown at the Armstrong on Sept 19 at 2:30 pm in the Ogeechee Theater and at the Liberty campus Oct 3 at noon.

“Niñas Araña,” or “Spider Thieves,” is a film about a group of girls who perform small scale robberies. They change their methods and decide to scale a balcony to rob apartments.

This film will only be screened at the Armstrong campus on Sept 21. The film will be screened at the Compass Point Clubhouse lawn at 8 pm.

“El Techo,” or “On the Roof,” is a film set in Havana, Cuba about a group of boys who wish to escape their current lives. They take matters into their own hands by setting up a business on a rooftop. The film has been nominated for Platino Ibero-American film awards including Best Score and Best First Feature Film.

It is set to be screened on Sept 26 at 6 pm in University Hall 158. Should one miss this screening the film is available on HBO Go.

“El Candidato,” or “The Candidate”, is a political satire centered around a candidate who is outfitted to tailor the needs of the middle class.

This screening will be on Sept 28 at 1 pm in the Ogeechee Theater.

“Operación E,” or “Operation E,” tells the story of a man who tries to protect people from the FARC, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Columbia.

This opinion may be from the perspective of an outsider, but based on the plot synopsis, if someone had interest in the film “Hotel Rwanda,” this might be one to check out.

The screening will be on Sept 28 at 6 pm in the Ogeechee Theater.

Should one miss a screening of a film they had wanted to see, have no fear. Screenings for more films are being planned by the film club for the rest of the semester. The goal is to show at least one film per week in the Language Resource Center of Gamble Hall. The names of the movies and timeframe of release have yet to be announced.

A full list of the Latino Heritage Celebration Month events is available on the Georgia Southern website at https://students.georgiasouthern.edu/multicultural/diversity-and-inclusion/.