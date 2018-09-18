Get Involved!

Join Groups and Clubs Around Campus!
Photos Were Taken at Quinceañiera Kick Off Party on Thursday, September 13th.
Photos by Laura Weyman
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The party was co-hosted by two Armstrong student organizations: NAACP and HOLA.
There were also two OMA mentoring programs tabeling at the party: Mana and SAAS (Student African American Sister).
Mana is a mentoring program for Hispanic women and SAAS is a mentoring program for African American women.
If anyone is interested in joining any of the above mentioned groups they can contact Stephanie Molina.