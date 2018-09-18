Get Involved!

Join Groups and Clubs Around Campus!

Photos Were Taken at Quinceañiera Kick Off Party on Thursday, September 13th.

Photos by Laura Weyman

The party was co-hosted by two Armstrong student organizations: NAACP and HOLA.

There were also two OMA mentoring programs tabeling at the party: Mana and SAAS (Student African American Sister).

Mana is a mentoring program for Hispanic women and SAAS is a mentoring program for African American women.

If anyone is interested in joining any of the above mentioned groups they can contact Stephanie Molina.