Aquaponics Open House to Be Held Friday

Eagle Dining visits the greenhouse and planned several new dishes using hydroponically-grown basil. Photo by Georgia Southern University

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

es15173@georgiasouthern.edu

The Armstrong campus has a research center—a greenhouse on campus that grows fresh produce.

The greenhouse on campus is a joint operation between Georgia Southern University and the Foram Foundation. The Foram Sustainable Aquaponics Research Center (SARC) is approximately 4100 square feet. The facility supports faculty research in disciplines such as biology, chemistry, economics and engineering.

The SARC has been in news many times before on news stations like FOX 28 News, WTOC Savannah and the Savannah Morning News.

The open house for the SARC will be held on Friday Oct 12. The event begins at noon. Information and showings will also be distributed during the event.

And, for more information regarding the event itself, you can contact the SARC at aquaponics@georgiasouthern.edu. You can also contact Brent Feske, the director of the SARC, at bfeske@georgiasouthern.edu. Make sure to go out and support the SARC and the amazing things they do.