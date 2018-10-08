Campus Corkboard Oct 11-17

Here is a list of events on the Armstrong Campus as well as around the city of Savannah!

Thursday, Oct 11

Achieving the Dream: A Conversation on Latinx Student Success

12 pm – 1:30 pm

Ogeechee Theater

Join Dr. Jose Cabrales, Program Director of Student Success at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), for a series of workshops on Latinx student success inside and outside the classroom. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to attend to partake in important conversations regarding identity, resources, and engagement methods for Latinx students.

Preparing for Exams

2 pm – 3 pm

Student Success Center 102

Note Taking

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Student Success Center 104

Active Minds General Interest Meeting

4 pm – 5 pm

Science Center 1405

Join us for free food and activities.

Digging the Holy Land: When Ancient Texts, Archaeology, and Statistics Meet

5:30 pm

University Hall 156

Dr. James D. Tabor from the Department of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte will present a lecture. Presented by The Georgia Southern University Computational Sciences Seminar and Statistics Seminar

Basic Conversational Spanish

6 pm – 8 pm

Gamble Hall 119

The focus of this is course is basic conversational abilities. Although this course focuses on conversation, it also develops listening, reading and writing abilities. This class will consist of lecture, audio, visual and speaking in partners and whole group skits.

Latino Heritage Celebration Awards Dinner

7 pm – 9 pm

Student Union Ballroom

Join us as the Armstrong Campus celebrates students, faculty, staff and community leaders who have contributed to advancing the Latino student population at Georgia Southern. This evening will feature our guest speaker Dr. José Cabrales, Program Director of Student Success for the American Association of State College and Universities.

“Night of the Living Dead”

7 pm – 9 pm

Tybee Post Theater-10 Van Horne, Tybee Island, GA.

$10

It’s date night at the Tybee Post Theater! Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the George Romero classic that created the zombie genre. Purchase your tickets at tybeeposttheater.org.

Lecture: Flying Tigers in China During WWII

6 pm

SSU King Frazier Student Center-3219 College St.

Military historian Daniel Jackson will be giving a lecture at Savannah State about the American pilots The Flying Tigers and what they did in China during World War II.

Friday, Oct 12

Aquaponics Open House

12 pm – 2 pm

Annex #2

Did you know that Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus has an aquaponics research center that grows fresh produce? If you would like to know more, sign up for our weekly email updates, as well as information on how to buy our sustainably grown produce.

Faculty Lecture Series: Fighting Food Insecurity with Myka Campbell, Shaunell McGee, and Yvonne Zakrezewski

12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Ogeechee Theater

Join us for “Fighting Food Insecurity” for the continuing 2018-2019 Robert I. Strozier Faculty Lecture Series.

Wow! We have a Union?!

5:15 pm – 7 pm

El Potro

Come enjoy a happy hour with United Campus Workers of Georgia Members & Organizers and learn about the United Campus Workers of Georgia, organizing in the south, and how you can get involved.

Arthouse Cinema: “Eighth Grade”

7 pm – 9 pm

Lucas Theatre for the Arts-32 Abercorn St.

$5 for students, $10 general admission

The Lucas Theatre for the Arts will be showing comedian Bo Burnham’s film “Eighth Grade” as part of their Arthouse Cinema series. The follows a shy student as she endures her last week of middle school. Get your tickets at savannahboxoffice.com.

Adults Only Savannah Ghost Tour – Spirits and Scoundrels

10 pm – 12 am

Haunted Savannah Tours-Lafayette Square

$30

Halloween is just around the corner so what better time to be in the most haunted city of America? Haunted Savannah Tours will be putting on an uncensored adults-only tour for people to see more of the haunts of Savannah. Prepare to learn more about the murders, mysteries, and hauntings of Savannah. Get your tickets at hauntedsavannahtours.com.

Saturday, Oct 13

AASU Reunion: What’s New? Campus Tour

2 pm – 2:45pm

Student Union Plaza

Discover the latest and greatest that the Armstrong Campus has to offer.

Zombie Prom

9 pm

Coastal Empire Beer Co.-79 Ross Rd.

Ever wanted to dress up as a zombie and dance? Now you can at the Coastal Empire Beer Co. Zombie Prom! Have some seasonal craft beer and listen to vinyl records played by DJ Press Play. A Zombie Prom King & Queen will also be crowned!

Savannah Ballet Theatre: “Sleepy Hollow”

7 pm

Lucas Theatre for the Arts-32 Abercorn St.

$25

Come get into the Halloween spirit and watch Savannah Ballet Theatre’s (SBT) production of Washington Irving’s well-known tale “Sleepy Hollow.” SBT will be presenting their own unique take of the tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. Wear your best Halloween costume to participate in the Spooky Costume Contest during the show. Get your tickets at tickets.savannahboxoffice.com.

Sunday, Oct 14

Frogwarts

11 am – 3 pm

Georgia State Railroad Museum-655 Louisville Rd.

$12

Come to the Georgia State Railroad Museum’s Harry Potter Halloween celebration! There will be wizarding world classes provided such as wand making, potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts: Glow in the Dark Fun!, Care of Magical Creatures with Georgia Reptile Society, herbology, and quidditch. There will also be Harry Potter LEGO building and even some Harry Potter characters courtesy of Savannah Stage Company. Leopold’s Ice Cream will also be on hand serving Harry Potter-inspired ice cream. Pre-register here: https://www.connectsavannah.com/NewsFeed/archives/2018/09/21/frogwarts-set-for-october-14-at-georgia-state-railroad-museum.

Savannah Food Truck Festival

12 pm – 7 pm

Daffin Park-1198 Washington Ave.

It’s time for the 5th Savannah Food Truck Festival! Come to Daffin Park to eat some yummy food from some of the best food trucks Savannah has to offer. There will also be fashion truckers, beer and wine, live music, a live art mural, and free yoga. The event is free admission and pets are welcome!

Monday, Oct 15

Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner Course

9 am – 5 pm

Solms Hall 203

This 4-day instructor-led vendor-neutral Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner certification course covers the skills and knowledge to implement the best IT Healthcare Practices, as well as, regulatory compliance and standards in the healthcare industry. This is a live on campus instructor-led course that culminates with taking industry certification exam.

Student Government Association Senate Meeting

12:15 pm

Student Union Ballroom A

The Armstrong and Liberty Campus SGA Senate holds a weekly senate meeting every Monday. All students are welcomed to attend.

American Sign Language: The Basics

6 pm – 7:30 pm

Gamble Hall

This class provides a foundation in American Sign Language (ASL) for all ages. It focuses on basic vocabulary, structure, syntax, and grammar. Participants will learn to master the basics of finger-spelling, numbers, colors, facial, grammar, and sentence structure. Students will also learn conversational and cultural behaviors necessary to hold a beginning-level conversation in ASL.

Opinionade

7 pm – 8 pm

Student Union Ballroom A

Come out and enjoy some lemonade while we learn how to effectively express/communicate our opinions.

Tuesday, Oct 16

Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner Course

9 am – 5 pm

Solms Hall 203

This 4-day instructor-led vendor-neutral Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner certification course covers the skills and knowledge to implement the best IT Healthcare Practices, as well as, regulatory compliance and standards in the healthcare industry.

QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer

9 am – 10:30 am

University Hall 122

The Counseling Center is hosting a Drop In Suicide Prevention Training for Students, Faculty and Staff. It is Suicide Prevention Month and it is important to know how to help those in need. You will learn how to question someone if you are concerned they may harm themselves, persuade them to get help and become aware of the referral sources for them to access if needed. Ask a Question, Save a Life.

Free HIV Testing Clinic

1 pm – 4 pm

University Hall 114

1 in 8 people infected with HIV don’t know they have it. Get tested for free at this clinic sponsored by Health Services, the Department of Public Health and the Gay Straight Alliance.

Folio Foundations – Assignments and Discussions

1:15 pm – 2 pm

Solms Hall 207

This workshop covers the Dropbox Assignment and Discussion Tools.

French Conversation Table

6 pm

Student Union

Come join us weekly for an hour of conversation in French. All levels are welcome.

Wind Ensemble Concert

7:30 pm

Fine Arts Auditorium

Join us for a concert featuring our Wind Ensemble.

Wednesday, Oct 17

Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner Course

9 am – 5 pm

Solms Hall 203

This 4-day instructor-led vendor-neutral Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner certification course covers the skills and knowledge to implement the best IT Healthcare Practices, as well as, regulatory compliance and standards in the healthcare industry.

Unpacking Privilege

11:30 am – 1 pm

Student Union Ballroom B

Part of the President’s Diversity Advisory Council (PDAC) Workshop Series.

Saundra McGuire: Teach Students How to Learn

12 pm

Ogeechee Theatre

This session will focus on the importance of helping students acquire simple but effective learning strategies based on cognitive science principles.

American Sign Language: The Basics

6 pm – 7:30 pm

Gamble Hall

This class provides a foundation in American Sign Language (ASL) for all ages. It focuses on basic vocabulary, structure, syntax, and grammar. Participants will learn to master the basics of finger-spelling, numbers, colors, facial, grammar, and sentence structure.

Environmental Community Cinema

7 pm

Science Center 1402

Screening of the movie Landfill Harmonic.