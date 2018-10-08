Giants Face Eagles Thursday in Battle of NFC East Rivals

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

This game should be very interesting. To begin with, the Eagles and Giants despise each other; both players and the fanbases would agree on that. Every time these two NFC East rivals square off, a ripple effect always seems to occur for both teams.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles have had a rocky start to their Super Bowl reign. Throughout the first five games, the Eagles are 2-3 and matching their loss total from last season already. The losses have come to an up-and-down Tampa Bay team, an interesting Titans team that can beat top-level teams but lose to bottom-feeders and the Vikings, a team that needed a win this past Sunday to save its season. Being 25th in the league in scoring doesn’t help, but the Eagles need to find their way in the crowded NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Giants have become arguably the worst team in the division. At 1-4, the Giants only win was against the Texans a few weeks ago, and that team is just now finding its identity with Deshaun Watson. Odell Beckham Jr. has publicly criticized his team, causing issues within the organization. Eli Manning is continuing his decline as his age catches up to him and the Giants seem to have no answer for any of their problems. Also, there are not too many times you will lose on a 63-yard, game-winning field goal like they did this past week against Carolina.

This game will be a turning point for both teams. Both desperately need victories to stay the course and stay in contention early, while the loser will find themselves in a pretty deep hole just six weeks into the season. Metlife Stadium will play host to this contest, and with that said, the Giants and Eagles will likely play a close, hard-fought game that will be around a one-possession game throughout.