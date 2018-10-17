Presidential Search Listening Session Returns Wednesday

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

es15173@georgiasouthern.edu

As the search for Georgia Southern’s next president continues, the next wave of listening sessions returns this week.

The Armstrong campus will host a listening session on Wednesday, October 17 in University Hall. The session will be open to students, faculty, staff, and the Savannah community as the floor will be open for opinions on what people want to see out of Georgia Southern’s next president.

The last listening session, which was held on September 11, generated some buzz within the Armstrong community with new talking points regarding the presidential search rising up even after the event closed.

Georgia Southern’s website highlights a position description and a survey that anyone can take. The survey can be found here, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GSU_Pres. Make sure to make your opinions heard at the listening session as the future of Georgia Southern is determined.