SCAD Savannah Film Festival Preview

By: Madison Watkins, A&E Editor

arts.inkwell@gmail.com

It’s the end of October which means the SCAD Savannah Film Festival is coming up! It is the largest university-run film festival in the world. Starting this Saturday through Nov. 3, well-known filmmakers, actors, screenwriters, along with many others will be in Savannah to talk about the biggest films of the year and what’s new in TV.

Well-known publications such as “Entertainment Weekly” and “Hollywood Reporter” will also be in town to cover the festival.

The festival always has well-known A-listers come as honored guests to receive awards. Among this year’s guests are: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Barry Jenkins, KiKi Layne, and Amandla Stenberg.

Blunt will receive the Icon Award, Krasinski will receive the Vanguard Award, Jackman will receive the Legend of Cinema Award, Gyllenhaal will be recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Acting and Producing, and Stenberg will receive the Rising Star Award. The award ceremonies for the stars will held throughout the week, taking place at either the Lucas Theatre for the Arts or the Trustees Theater. For the full list of guests, their awards, and award ceremony times, go to filmfest.scad.edu.

Many films in years past that have generated “Oscar Buzz” have been screened at the festival before receiving awards recognition. Some of this year’s Oscar-worthy films on the schedule are “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” “Green Book,” and “Widows.”

There will be at least eight different events happening per day for the public to attend. In addition to film screenings, there will be costume and prop exhibitions, workshops, and panels.

One of the exhibitions will be for the Wes Anderson film “Isle of Dogs.” The actual puppets and miniature sets from the film will be on display in the Jen Library. The exhibition will open on Oct. 27. It will be free and open to the public.

The other exhibition is for the period-drama TV show “Outlander.” There will be 20 different costumes from the show on display in the SCAD Museum of Art. The exhibition will be open to the public with the admission price of $5. The exhibition will open on Oct. 30.

There will be a variety of panels and workshops throughout the week for anyone to attend. Some of the topics that will be covered will be State of the Art: Filmmaking About Filmmakers, Career Paths in Filmmaking, Georgia Production Panel, State of the Art: Filmmaking and Gaming, and Black Panther and the Technology of Wakanda. Tickets for the panels are only $5 and will be either in the Gutstein Gallery or the SCAD Museum of Art. Check the film festival website to find the dates and times.

If you’re someone who just wants to catch a glimpse of some of the big stars, there will be red carpet events preceding the award ceremonies and film screenings. If you head on over to Broughton Street on Saturday or Sunday evening, who knows who you might see.

For more information on the full event schedule and ticket availability go to filmfest.scad.edu.