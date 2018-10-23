“A Nightmare on Congress Street” Brings Halloween Fun and Bar Crawls Together

By: Ethan Smith, News Editor

For those of you who love dressing up and bar crawling, this event is perfect for you.

Congress Street will be hosting “A Nightmare on Congress Street”, a Halloween themed bar crawl on one of Savannah’s eeriest strips.

The event, which takes place on Oct 27 from 4pm-11pm, will be giving back to Savannah as proceeds from the event will benefit The Coastal Pet Rescue. A costume contest, with a grand prize of $2000, will also add some incentive to go out and attend.

Most bar crawls have apportioned time slots at each bar, but this event has made it known that those who participate can do so at their own pace. Drink specials at the bars involved will also be offered for crawlers as well. The bars involved include Tree House, Pour Larry’s and Barrelhouse South among many others.

Free giveaways will also take place during the event, so if you want to spend your Saturday dressed up and drinking, this event will be sure to cater to your drive to do so.