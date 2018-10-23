Campus Corkboard Oct 25-31

Here is a list of events on the Armstrong Campus as well as around the city of Savannah!

Thursday, Oct 25

Senior II Exhibition

9 am – 5 pm

Fine Arts Gallery

Graduating Seniors showcase their college portfolios for this capstone project.

Collaborative Annotations to Promote Critical Thinking

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

Solms Hall 211

Facilitated by Lauren Barbeau. Critical thinking depends on an ability to read, comprehend, and respond to course material. Perusall, a collaborative annotation website, encourages students to think critically and become self-directed learners by promoting application of effective reading strategies, critical assessment of assigned readings and reflection.

The Hook Up

12:30 pm

Ogeechee Theater

Hooking up can often sound like harmless fun, but it can also be a cover for some very unhealthy behaviors. This engaging discussion pulls back the covers on hooking up, clarifying when it’s actually sexual violence and how bystanders can protect potential victims from predators.

Active Minds General Meeting

4 pm

Science Center 1405

Join us for free food and activities. RSVP on my Involvement.

Basic Conversational Spanish

6 pm – 8 pm

Gamble Hall 119

The focus of this is course is basic conversational abilities. Although this course focuses on conversation, it also develops listening, reading and writing abilities. Instruction will also include how to develop sentences, answer questions and make comparisons using the present tense. This class will consist of lecture, audio, visual and speaking in partners and whole group skits.

Open Mic Night

8 pm – 10 pm

Ogeechee Theater

Got a talent that you want to show off? Sign up today by emailing us at upba@georgiasouthern.edu. Be sure to include your name and your talent.

Excel Basics

6 pm – 8 pm

Gamble Hall

This course offers a fundamental understanding of Microsoft Excel 2016. At the conclusion of the class, you will be able to use templates, formulas, functions, charts, graphics, and styles.

Warm Clothing Drive

10/25-11/16

Student Union, Armstrong Center, Burnett Hall, Compass Point Clubhouse

All sizes new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, warm clothes

Savannah Speed Classic

10/25 – 10/28

8 am – 6 pm

The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa-1 Resort Dr.

$15

Come to the Savannah Speed Classic to see some awesome racing! There will be series races, sprint races, track touring, an award ceremony, and in-seat experiences. If you like driving and/or watching fast cars, this will be the place for you.

Film Screening – “Ghost”

7 pm – 9 pm

Tybee Post Theater-10 Van Horne Ave., Tybee Island, GA.

$10

Come celebrate Halloween by watching “Ghost” at the Tybee Post Theater. The film follows a banker, played by the late Patrick Swayze, who killed by his corrupt business partner and becomes a spirit. He then seeks help from a psychic, played by Whoopi Goldberg, to protect his girlfriend from his business partner. If you would like to eat dinner before the screening, the admission price will be $35. Get your tickets at tybeeposttheater.org.

Ghosts of Grayson

10/25-10/31

8 pm – 1 am

Grayson Stadium-1401 E Victory Dr.

$20

Come celebrate Halloween with the Savannah Bananas by taking a guided tour through the haunted stadium. Once you’ve seen all the scares the stadium has to offer, relax by eating some food, drinks and playing some games. Get your tickets at thesavannahbananas.com.

Savannah PRIDE

10/25-10/27

All day

Ellis Square, Barnard Street, and St. Julian Street

Free

Come on down to Ellis Square to celebrate Savannah PRIDE! Saturday will be the festival. There will be a Savannah Pride Parade, Drag Trolley Tours, a history & art exhibit, education panels and forums, and a Downtown Takeover Pub Crawl. There will also be an after party at Club One.

Friday, Oct 26

A Day for Survivors

12 pm – 2 pm

Outside Student Union

This day will be one that will be focused on providing resources while also giving space to survivors to reclaim and tell their stories.

Fry-Day Fun Fair Fest

7-9 p.m.

BCM

Free

What better way to enjoy the season of fall than with a fair fest? The BCM will have carnival games, prizes, and lots of fried food! You are also encouraged to wear your funniest Halloween costume. Go to the BCM of Armstrong Facebook page to RSVP.

“Hocus Pocus”: Movie and Costume Party

7 pm – 10 pm

Ghost Coast Distillery-641 Indian St.

Kick off your Halloween weekend by coming to watch “Hocus Pocus” at Ghost Coast Distillery. They will have drink specials, food, and prizes will be given out to people with the best costumes. $1 from every drink sold will go towards to Coastal Pet Rescue, who will have cats on hand that are up for adoption. What better way to celebrate the holiday?

Haunted Trail

6:30 pm

Wormsloe State Historic Site-7601 Skidaway Rd

$9.50 – $15

Join one of our Rangers as they guide you into Savannah’s colonial past. Keep close together as you explore our trails and hopefully you will be safe from the zombies, ghosts, and ghouls drifting under the looming oaks and Spanish moss. Who knows what spirits have been disturbed? Wormsloe’s gate will open at 6:30 pm. The first tour will begin at 7:15 pm. The gate will close when all tours are sold out. Would you like to purchase tickets? Have a question? Please Call: 912-353-3023

Saturday, Oct 27

SCAD Savannah Film Festival

10/27-11/3

10 am

Lucas Theatre for the Arts, Trustees Theater, Gutstein Gallery, and SCAD Museum of Art Theater

Ticket prices starting at $5

It’s time once again for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival! The festival showcases films, documentaries, short films, panels, and workshops related to what’s currently buzzing in Hollywood. Many films that are possible Oscar contenders will be screened, including “RBG,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “BlacKKKlansman,” and “Green Book.” Come on down to Broughton Street and see if you can get a glimpse of this year’s honored guests: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Hugh Jackman, Amandla Stenberg, and others. Get your tickets at filmfest.scad.edu.

Sunday, Oct 28

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival

11 am – 3 pm

Monterey Square, Bull Street, and West Wayne Street

Come celebrate the 30th annual Jewish Food Festival by trying out some new cuisines! Try out some Sephardic lamb, corned beef sandwich, latkes, and blintzes. Then you can burn off some of those calories by participating in the dance off to klezmer music.

Monday, Oct 29

Student Government Association Senate Meeting

12:15 pm

Student Union Ballroom A

The Armstrong and Liberty Campus SGA Senate holds a weekly senate meeting every Monday. All students are welcomed to attend.

Tuesday, Oct 30

Folio Foundations – Gradebook and Grading

12:15 pm – 1 pm

Solms Hall 207

This session will cover the set up and management of your Folio Gradebook.

Resources for Data Collection

2 pm – 3 pm

Solms Hall 207

Facilitated by Bradley Sturz, Delena Gatch, and Teri Flateby. In this workshop, you will be introduced to processes and tools to streamline the collection of assessment data. You will become familiar with the Qualtrics, Google Forms, Google Sheets, and FOLIO Rubrics. Please bring a list of the types of assessment data you collect for your program.

Creating Connections – a Savannah mixer

5:30 pm – 7 pm

Molly McGuire’s 216 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Join us for light bites and conversation in the second in a series of four Creating Connections networking events. The other events will be in early 2019 in downtown Savannah and on the Southside. We encourage you to come for one or to all!

French Conversation Table

6 pm

Student Union

Come join us weekly for an hour of conversation in French. All levels are welcome.

Spooky Movie Night

7 pm – 9 pm

Science Center 1405

Screening of The Babadook. Free Concessions Available. RSVP on myInvolvement.

Wednesday, Oct 31

Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos Celebration

10 am – 3 pm

Student Union Ballroom

Join the Office of Multicultural Affairs as we host our annual celebration of Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos. We will have free arts & crafts and an Alter Creation where you can bring a photo of your loved one to commemorate them for the day.